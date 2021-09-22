TWICE fans wish Nayeon a happy birthday as the K-pop idol turns 26

Fans are filled to the brim with only positivity and love for Nayeon, as the TWICE member officially turns 26 as of September 22, 2021.

The singer faced a challenging and tumultuous path prior to debuting as a member of the girl group. Recognizing her efforts, ONCEs (fans of TWICE) have organized a variety of events in order to celebrate the idol's birthday.

Nayeon showered in well wishes as the TWICE singer turns 26

Im Nayeon is a singer for the K-pop girl group TWICE, under JYP Entertainment. She is the oldest member of the group.

The K-pop idol was born on September 22, 1995, in Seoul, South Korea. That means she officially turns 26 years old, starting at 8.30 PM (IST) as the clock strikes midnight in South Korea.

Before debuting as a member of TWICE, the K-pop idol faced an obstacle-filled path. After securing a spot as a trainee in 2010 under JYP Entertainment (TWICE's current label), she trained hard for three years.

In 2013, it was announced that JYP would be coming out with a new girl group, 6mix, that the singer-songwriter was a part of. Unfortunately, the group never debuted.

The singer continued her path as an idol trainee until 2015, when she participated in JYP's reality show Sixteen. The show was formulated to fix a line-up for TWICE.

Finding success on the show, she eventually debuted with the rest of the TWICE members on October 20, 2015, with their EP "The Story Begins" and lead single "Like Ooh-Ahh."

However, prior to the official change in age, fans began to send their good wishes to the newly-turned 26-year-old K-pop idol. This year, fans are trending the hashtags "#원스의_베이비블루러브_임나연" and "#BabyBlueLove_Nayeon_Day" in order to show their love for the TWICE member.

The "Baby Blue Love" mentioned in the birthday hashtag for the K-pop idol refers to the composition credits she received for her work on TWICE's song of the same name. The track is part of the group's "Taste of Love" EP, their latest Korean release from June 11, 2021.

The next TWICE member to celebrate their birthday will be Jeongyeon. Her birthday is on November 1, which is coming up in a few months.

Considering the amount of thought and effort put into fans for the eldest TWICE member, many anticipate the activities ONCEs have planned for Jeongyeon's special day.

