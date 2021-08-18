What happened to Jeongyeon? Anxiety disorder results in a temporary break from TWICE

JYP Entertainment's announcement regarding TWICE's Jeongyeon has shaken many, resulting in waves of K-pop fans sending their well-wishes to the girl group member.
Her agency revealed that Jeongyeon would be taking a break from the group's upcoming promotions due to her worsening mental health condition until she is better.
Jeongyeon debuted as a member of TWICE in October 2015, with the group's debut EP "The Story Begins" and their lead single "Like Ooh-Ahh." As well as being a performer, she has also participated in songwriting for the group.
Jeongyeon to take an indefinite break from TWICE promotions
On August 18, 2021, JYP Entertainment announced that TWICE's Jeongyeon would indefinitely withdraw from promotions due to her anxiety and panic disorders.
This isn't Jeongyeon's first time facing health issues. In 2020, Jeongyeon revealed that she was suffering from a neck injury (specifically, a herniated disc) caused by rehearsing for the group's "MORE & MORE" promotions. She was unable to practice properly but stated that she was receiving treatment for the issue.
Later that year, JYP Entertainment announced that after a lengthy discussion between them, Jeongyeon, and the rest of the TWICE members, Jeongyeon would be taking a break from TWICE's activities for self-healing due to her panic and anxiety disorders. As a result, she was not present for the group's "Eyes Wide Open" promotions.
Jeongyeon returned to the group and surprised fans three months later when she was seen performing at the Seoul Music Awards on January 31, earlier this year.
Jeongyeon will once again be withdrawing from promotions, presumed until her condition is better.
As the news broke, fans of the K-pop girl group (called ONCEs) gathered to send the TWICE member their good wishes and support.
In the meantime, the group will continue with their scheduled activities. In June, TWICE recently released a single called "Alcohol-Free." It is the title track to their 6-song EP "Taste of Love."
On August 20, TWICE are scheduled to appear on TV Asahi's Music Station special to perform their Japanese song "Perfect World" from their album of the same name.
