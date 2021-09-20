Top 5 most-watched TWICE music videos

TWICE is a K-pop girl group under JYP Entertainment. Their songs are praised for their recognizability and unique choreography, which is often a hit in the K-pop community.

Many of their music videos have broken records and amassed a gigantic amount of views. Find out which of their music videos have raked in the highest amount of views.

Which TWICE music video is the most-watched?

5) Fancy

"Fancy" makes it to number five on this list, with 453 million views. The music video for the TWICE track was released on April 22, 2019.

The song was written with the help of Black Eyed Pilseung, who has worked on many of their songs, including "Cheer Up," "TT," and "Likey" which are listed below. The producer has also worked with other JYP Entertainment artists.

"Fancy" secured position number five on Dazed's "20 Best K-pop Songs of 2019" list. It peaked at number four on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart.

4) Cheer Up

"Cheer Up" was released on April 24, 2016, and currently has over 460 million views. It was included in the release of their second EP, "Page Two."

The music video topped YouTube's Most Popular Music Video in South Korea list in 2016. Within the first 24 hours of its release, it surpassed the 1 million view mark. It debuted in first place on the Gaon Digital Chart and had been atop the chart for three weeks in total (not consecutively).

3) Likey

With 536 million views, TWICE's "Likey" makes it to number three on this list. The music video released on October 30, 2017.

"Likey" is the lead single for TWICE's studio album "Twicetagram." After it passed the 30 million mark in terms of streams on Oricon's Streaming Single Chart, it received a silver streaming certification from the RIAJ. It debuted at number one on Gaon's Digital Chart.

2) What is Love?

The music video for "What is love?" currently sits at 564 million views. Showcasing various parodied clips (performed by the TWICE members) from popular rom-coms, the music video went viral upon release.

The song was created with the help of Park Jinyoung, the founder of JYP Entertainment and a K-pop idol himself. "What is Love?" became TWICE's 3rd consecutive single to receive a platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association.

1) TT

Released on October 23, 2016, "TT" was an instant hit in the K-pop community, among both fans and non-fans of the K-pop girl group. It currently sits at around 601 million views.

At the time of its release, "TT" had made history on YouTube for being the most viewed K-pop music video from a girl group. Billboard featured the song on their "best K-pop songs of the 2010s" list. It peaked at number two on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart.

