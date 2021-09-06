Meet the new JYP boy group from LOUD

JYP and Psy's newest boy group lineup has finally been decided through SBS' survival reality show, LOUD. To say it was a rollercoaster ride of hard work, heartbreak, struggle, conviction and happiness would be an understatement.

The final members of both JYPE and PNATION's upcoming boy group were selected on 4 September 2021. Among 73 contestants, both the founders chose their own team and competed against each other to select their final debut members.

While Psy chose a seven-member boy group, JYP went ahead with a five-member boy group.

Meet the upcoming JYP boy group from LOUD

Lee Dong Hyeon

The first member, and quite literally the 'ace idol', is the 14-year-old Lee Dong Hyeon. The handsome Dong Hyeon was an ice hockey player. LOUD fans will remember him as the one who gained JYP's vote just a few seconds into his audition.

He was eliminated in Episode 13 but was saved by JYP using his wild card. Dong Hyeon has now reached the final lineup with 44,726 votes in total. Looks like he was always meant to be a part of the upcoming group in JYP's eyes.

Lee Gye Hun

Being a trainee at JYP Entertainment for five years has finally paid off for Lee Gye Hun. The 17-year-old rapper and dancer had already showcased his incredible skills in LOUD. However, he stood out in the final performance round when he, along with others, collaborated with Stray Kids and even during a performance with ITZY.

He received 43,360 votes in total. He also loves Taekwondo and writing his own raps.

Keiju

Keiju Okamoto overtook Lee Gye Hun for first place in the ranks for various rounds two times throughout the show. In the final stage, he placed seventh overall with 40,014 votes. Even though he's just 14 years old, he showcased his maturity and dance skills by performing Kai's Mmmh for his solo stage.

Amaru

Amaru Mitsuyuki is another JYP trainee who got selected for the debut team lineup. He formerly trained under YG Entertainment and gave LOUD a try. At 15 years old, his rapping and singing skills are incredible, which makes him one of the top choices to debut. He was also seen on YG's survival show, Treasure Box (2018-19) as he was a part of the agency at that time.

Yoon Min

apparently this is yoonmin HELLO ???pic.twitter.com/Z5d6RtGBhO — cam 🌩 (@hyunesng) August 31, 2021

The last contestant to join JYP's team is Yoon Min. With him, JYP found a multi-faceted member for his upcoming group. The 20-year-old Yoon Min can sing, dance, rap, compose and even write his own lyrics. He was previously a member of Cube Entertainment, and with his incredible skills, received 32,719 votes.

Even Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan looks like he's fond of him. He praised Yoon Min when talking to his fans on the fan-artist platform Bubble, a couple of days before the final decision was made.

The two final debut groups will announce their group names, their lead single album names and also perform a song produced by each other's producers in the finale of LOUD.

The finale of SBS' LOUD will air on 11 September 2021.

