Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' takes first music show win on Show Champion

K-pop group Stray Kids kick off September with a thunderous start. The eight-member group placed No. 1 on Show Champion with their NOEASY comeback title track 'Thunderous.'

Show Champion's website shows Stray Kids' 'Thunderous' secured first place with a total of 7,159 points. This makes them the second artist after BTS to score more than 7k points on Show Champion in 2021.

Stray Kids win first place on Show Champion with 'Thunderous'

With an incredible win of 7,156 points, Twitter is abuzz with STAYs celebrating the group's award.

Stray Kids performed 'Thunderous' and 'The View,' along with VERIVERY, CIX, and other groups on the live showcase held on September 1. The live-voting period for the Show Champion Song of the Week opened soon after, and the group's fans were hard at work.

'Thunderous' overtook Red Velvet's 'Queendom' (4206 points), Somi's 'DUMB DUMB' (2846 points), Kwon Eun Bi's 'Door' (1239 points), and VERIVERY's 'TRIGGER (1127 points).

This is Stray Kids' fifth music win of their career since their official debut in 2018. Achieving this incredible feat makes STAYs more proud of the impressive growth the Kingdom: Legendary War winners have showcased.

Fans were ecstatic as Stray Kids won the honorable trophy in their first week of show promotions. NOEASY is their second full album that was released on August 23, 2021. Through this album, the group also became a million-seller and the only million-selling album by a group in JYP Entertainment.

From almost little recognition to the self-producing group now quickly gaining attention, Stray Kids' popularity has been on the rise for a few months. Major credit goes to Mnet's reality show, Kingdom: Legendary War, where the group showcased exemplary stage performances with out-of-the-box set designs.

Here's how STAYs are celebrating the group's rightfully deserved win:

Some sweet treats from @idolchamp1, for the sweetest kings. Just in time for their sweet Show Champion victory too! #NOEASY #Thunderous1stWin #StrayKids5thWin #스트레이키즈 pic.twitter.com/BA91x0cSNN — SKZWN • ongoing GA check 📌 (@skznewsupdates) September 1, 2021

Chan and Hyunjin's excited little jumps after they knew they had won 🥺🥺 IM SOFT

The kids deserve this win like no one else, I lack words to express how proud I feel right now#Thunderous1stWin @Stray_Kids #StrayKids5thWin#소리꾼_1위_구름타고두둥 pic.twitter.com/NADCHhfbjt — Nuska⚡ (@Seungmonmon) September 1, 2021

With NOEASY's release announcement in August, STAYs started calling the month 'Auguskz' (SKZ, an abbreviation for Stray Kids).

The group even landed seven songs from NOEASY on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart. With such an incredible start to September, they're calling the month 'SKZtember.'

With almost three more promotional weeks remaining, it'll be exciting to see if STAYs help Stray Kids stay 'noisy' with countless wins.

