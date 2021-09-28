Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon dancing to TWICE’s “Cheer Up” cheers up internet

Squid Game’s enormous success has led to much-needed recognition for several of the actors. This time it’s Wi Ha Joon’s turn.

Netflix’s latest Korean survival show has received critical acclaim worldwide, becoming the number 1 show on Netflix in several countries. Squid Game has been praised for its tight plot, direction, and incredible acting by the cast.

While rookie actors like Lee Yoo Mi and Anupam Tripathi have received much love from fans, another young actor gaining a lot of attention is Wi Ha Joon, who plays the brave police officer Hwang Jun Ho. Contrary to other participants, Hwang Jun Ho enters the Squid Game, not searching for money but looking for his brother.

Wi Ha Joon dancing to TWICE

In an old clip, which some fans had unearthed, Wi Ha Joon shows off his multiple talents, including dancing! In the video, the Midnight actor can be seen performing to none other than Cheer Up by the girl group TWICE.

Fans seem to agree that his great moves would put experienced dancers to shame!

This clip from 2016 is from an event called Star, which Wi Ha Joon was promoting. The star can be seen dancing to the classic track with lots of enthusiasm and excitement.

Fans were particularly impressed with how much effort the actor put into the routine. Unlike other male performers in the clip, Wi Ha Joon danced just like the original members, without making the routine more masculine.

He genuinely appeared to enjoy both the track and the performance.

Several viewers of the clip were unaware of the actor, but they admitted that his enjoyment was infectious and called him adorable.

Who is Squid Game’s Wi Ha Joon?

Wi Ha Joon is no stranger to the world of K-dramas. While he has gained the most attention for Squid Game, Wi Ha Joon has been in the industry since 2012, having played substantial roles in K-dramas like 18 Again, Romance is a Bonus Book, and Something In the Rain.

jayden♡ @dngbtst Everyone is simping over Wi Ha Joon because of The Squid Game. Well, you NEED to watch him at 18 Again. You'll fall more for him, trust me. 😩 Everyone is simping over Wi Ha Joon because of The Squid Game. Well, you NEED to watch him at 18 Again. You'll fall more for him, trust me. 😩 https://t.co/EGvWJY5ibC

Apart from his acting, Wi Ha Joon has also gained a lot of attention for his good looks. The actor, a professional model, had viewers raving about his chiseled face and well-built body.

Several fans of the show, and the actor, took it upon themselves to find out more about everyone’s favorite cop, and they sure have delivered by unearthing the above video.

Edited by Ravi Iyer