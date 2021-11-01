Who is Opal Stone Perlman? All about Ron Perlman's ex-wife amid divorce settlement

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone have officially split up. The former decided to keep one of Elon Musk’s cars and Stone has kept the family home.

Legal documents acquired by TMZ show that the judge signed the divorce settlement of Ron and Opal. Opal was allowed to keep the huge property in Los Angeles for herself. While Ron is keeping a leased Tesla, Opal is getting a leased Mercedes-Benz.

The judgment also mentions that the Sons of Anarchy star must pay $12,500 every month to Opal for spousal support alongside 20% of the annual income between $52,000 and $1.5 million.

Ron Perlman and Opal Stone tied the knot on 14 February 1981. They separated in May 2019 and Perlman filed for divorce. They are the parents of two children, Blake Amanda Perlman, born in 1984, and Brandon Avery Perlman, born in 1990.

Who is Ron Perlman’s ex-wife?

Ron Perlman’s ex-wife, Opal Stone, is a well-known fashion and jewelry designer. She was reportedly born in 1950 to Jamaican parents and studied psychology in high school.

As she was interested in designing, she attended classes and learned more about it. Having been raised in her mother’s dressmaking shop, she was already knowledgeable about the field.

Ron Perlman applied for divorce from Opal Stone in 2019. (Image via Twitter/extratv)

She then learned to create designs at Parsons Design School. She is mostly interested in organic arts and uses the same in her work. Her work has been appreciated by celebrities like Teri Hutcher, Selma Blair, Jennifer Hudson and more.

Opal is the manager of a handbag line started by Ron Perlman. Their combined net worth was estimated to be around $15 million and they resided in a villa worth $5 million. Opal’s brand sells rings and watches to several clients who wear them at different events.

Is Ron Perlman in a relationship following his divorce?

The latest reports say that Ron Perlman and actress Allison Dunbar are together. An Instagram picture also featured Perlman and Dunbar together at West Hollywood’s SoHo House in 2018.

According to rumors, Perlman and Dunbar first met on the set of the drama StartUp. It aired for three seasons on the streaming platform Crackle from 2016 to 2018. Dunbar was also seen holding hands with Perlman when he turned 70 in April this year.

Allison Dunbar is a popular model and actress and is mostly known for her appearances in 2 Broke Girls, StartUp and more. She tried her luck in acting when she was a teenager and devoted her time to auditions, skill development and participating in her hometown’s open-air production.

Edited by Sabine Algur