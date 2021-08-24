What happened to Alexandra Djavi? Russian actress of "Kanchana 3" fame found dead in Goa 

Alexandra Djavi, popularly known for her role in the Kollywood film Kanchana 3, was found dead in her rented flat in Goa, India, on August 19. Goa police await a nod from the Russian Consulate to conduct a post-mortem. The actress-model was 24 years old at the time of her death.

A Goan police official has stated that they are waiting for a No Objection Certificate from the Russian Consulate so that they can proceed to conduct an autopsy. They also require permission from the family of the deceased before proceeding with a post-mortem. In the meantime, the body has been kept in a mortuary.

According to Zee News, the police have already started an investigation into the death of Alexandra Djavi. Police officials claim that a statement by her boyfriend has been recorded. Her boyfriend was living with her in the same apartment but had stepped out at the time of her death.

Who was Alexandra Djavi?

Alexandra Djavi, popularly known as Ally Ri Djavi, was a rising actress in Tamil films. She rose to fame in India after her role as Rosy in Kanchana 3, which was released in 2019.

Aside from a career in acting, she was also a rapper and model. The latest music video she featured in was "Relaxxx" by Andy Rude. Alexandra Djavi was also featured in a Tamil song called Kadhal Oru Vizhiyil opposite a popular Tamil star.

The 24-year-old was based out of Goa and often shared pictures of her travels, shoots, and life by the coast to her 30.4k Instagram followers.

Goan police officials indicated that Alexandra Djavi must have committed suicide, but investigators will have to wait for an autopsy report for confirmation.

Vikram Varma, the Goan advocate for the model, has urged police to conduct a probe into a Chennai-based photographer who may possibly have played a role in the actress’ death. Alexandra Djavi filed a complaint of sexual harassment after the photographer made an advance at her in 2019. Varma said:

"I was informed that the woman had been hounded and blackmailed by a person in Chennai. After a preliminary inquiry, the Chennai police had found enough evidence to register an FIR and subsequently arrest him.”

Varma added that there may be other facets to the death of the actress-model which are not visible yet. He also mentioned that the Russian Consulate has been cooperating with Goan police officials as they investigate Alexandra Djavi’s death.

Edited by Shaheen Banu