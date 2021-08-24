Met Gala Seating Chart 2021 ft. Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, James Charles, and more sparks furor online

Earlier this month, an alleged list revolving around the Met Gala was leaked. The list, which includes notable celebrities such as Beyonce and Lady Gaga, also had Addison Rae, Emma Chamberlain, and James Charles listed as possible guests.

The official Met Gala foundation has not confirmed or denied a possible list of attendees to the fashion-forward fundraiser. This year's theme for the event is "American Fashion," taking place on September 13.

Typically, the Met Gala is hosted on the first Friday in May. However, the event was postponed until the release of vaccinations due to the pandemic.

According to Pop Faction on Twitter, the alleged table seating for the fundraiser has been released.

In the seating chart, most noted is singer Lady Gaga sitting next to YouTuber Emma Chamberlain. TikTok star Addison Rae will sit across from singer Beyonce.

Other guests listed on the seating chart include TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D'Amelio and YouTuber Bretman Rock.

While the seating arrangement, like the guest list, is unconfirmed, many users on Twitter have commented on the stark difference between guests.

Twitter users react to alleged Met Gala seating chart

Twitteratti has criticized many of the guests listed on the alleged seating chart shared by Pop Faction. The original image was shared on Instagram by user _metgala2021.

In the Instagram bio, the user stated:

"Not affiliated with the Met Museum."

The post, which featured a seating chart, was captioned:

"This is how the dinner would risk being. Nothing is confirmed here, so don't believe everything you see. But if you should choose a table which one will it be?"

Many users have already claimed the seating chart is "fake."

One commented:

"Okay but Emma Chamberlain is actually a fashion icon now so she deserves to be there but what the f*** is Addison Rae even doing at the Met Gala."

Another user commented:

"This has to be a joke TikTok girl not even 18, you gotta be over 18 to go right? Also other TikTok girl opposite BEYONCE?"

This is so fake 😭😭😭😭 explain to me why actual celebrities like lady Gaga should be sitting besides ppl like Emma chamberlain & how Addison Rae is supposed to be sitting on the same table as Anna wintour — 🛸Dorian🛸~ Black lives STILL matter ᴺᴹ (@Roman_thereup) August 23, 2021

This has to be a joke tiktok girl not even 18, you gotta be over 18 to go right? Also other tiktok girl opposite BEYONCÉ? — noks 💦🧣 (@zaylorlover) August 23, 2021

at least spell his name right cmon pic.twitter.com/3AlbMqyFrZ — jess (@CHERRYDEFENCE) August 23, 2021

uh hello?? now why is charlie demagorgan seated at the same table as lupita, abel, idris elba and Lana???? — chiedza (@asapchinchilla) August 23, 2021

We need to end this nightmare of treating influencers like high end celebrities, or at least put them at their own table, keep them away from the people who actually work for their career — Kristen 🎧 🌺 💜 (@KNCecil) August 23, 2021

nah bc this seating arrangement will cause another pandemic i swear pic.twitter.com/FAfWky4Lwo — Kiran (@simpforpaulson) August 24, 2021

This is 100% fake LMAOOO harry styles has a show that day on Boston he wont even be attending 😭 — L (@loreenavm) August 23, 2021

If this is serious WHY TF R THERE TIKTOKERS — vicky ! cmbyn era (@chxmpagnelovxrs) August 23, 2021

now why are timothee and dixie and taylor and james seated on the same table? hello? 😭😭😭 THE DISRESPECT IS HUGE. seat dixie james and addison together please i beg — anna ♡'s ren!!! (@fallingphh) August 23, 2021

Beyoncé looking across her table to see a tiktoker heading the other side 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jPNExhwyB0 — Jordan Thompson (@JThompson293) August 23, 2021

The official Met Gala fundraiser has confirmed neither the seating chart nor the original guest list. No other representatives, including trustee Anna Wintour, have acknowledged the discourse over the "fake" list, including various influencers.

