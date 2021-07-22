"You can't excuse predatory acts": Ethan Klein and his parents call out James Charles over recent grooming scandal

Ethan Klein is holding James Charles accountable for his recent alleged behavior toward minors. On July 19th, Charles shared a now-deleted post to his Instagram Story showing him watching underage Twitch streamer Purpled.

Many Twitter users were quick to question Charles' actions as he also tagged the streamer in the post. This came after he admitted to previously sending "flirty" texts to minors in April 2021.

Charles took a three-month break after admitting to his actions in a now-deleted video titled "Holding myself accountable."

In the July 21st video titled "James Charles is going to jail! says my mom," Ethan Klein explained Charles' situation to his parents during a segment on the podcast.

Ethan Klein's response to the James Charles situation

Ethan Klein's mother, Donna Klein, lead into the James Charles discussion by stating Charles was "very immature." She then followed her statement by adding, "a lot of guys at the age of 22 are very immature."

"One thing that you need to know, James, if you're paying attention...The thing is, there's a legal age, and you can't be under eighteen. The point is, seventeen to twenty-two is five years."

Donna Klein believed Charles previously served time in jail for his accused behavior, but Ethan Klein corrected her. He further explained:

"Here's the problem with James Charles, too. He got in trouble for this before, and he said, 'I'm not going to do this anymore.' Then he got in trouble for it again, so it's almost like he can't help himself going after the younger guys."

Ethan Klein's father, Gary, added:

"Well, there are no consequences. There are no major consequences, and when you watch his video about his mea culpa, 'Oh, I'm gonna apologize and explain the whole thing.' What's his motivation? 'I'm lonely; I'm desperate to meet someone.' So, I guess desperation is an excuse for constantly going after underage boys. It just happens over and over again."

Ethan Klein's father stated, "You can't excuse predatory actions." He shared a screenshot of Charles' deleted Instagram Story post, which then moved onto his photoshoot in an arcade. The Klein family collectively shared their thoughts on Charles' behavior before Ethan said:

"After everything you've been through, let's not go cruising through arcades, let's not go tagging seventeen-year-old Minecraft players. Just shut the f--k up, lay low, and stop being a pedo. Sorry...maybe predator."

