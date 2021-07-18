“This seems like a stretch”: Ethan Klein receives backlash after calling out James Charles for being at an arcade

Ethan Klein recently received a lot of backlash from fans after condemning James Charles for taking a photo at an arcade with his zipper down.
On July 1st, 22-year-old YouTuber and beauty icon James Charles made his return to the platform after a nearly four-month hiatus. Following the child-grooming allegations after multiple victims went public with their claims, Charles posted a now-deleted apology video, which then disappeared from the internet.
Former Frenemies co-hosts Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas thanked many viewers for making the topic public and ultimately, temporarily, dethroning Charles from YouTube.
Also read: Gabbie Hanna’s makeup artist for “Escape the Night” exposes YouTuber for “going off” on multiple crew members on set
Klein gets called out for "being too hard" on James Charles
On Friday afternoon, Klein took to Twitter to call out James Charles for recently posting a photo of himself inside an arcade with his zipper down.
He pointed out that the arcade is usually where young kids go for leisure time. Given the accusations against James Charles, his intent to visit an arcade for such a stunt seems dubious.
Also read: Trisha Paytas calls out Ethan Klein for bringing up her sister during his response to her apology, says his claims are “100% untrue”
Though the internet usually agrees with Klien when calling out alleged predators, fans felt that the H3H3 host was overstepping his claims this time.
Many were quick to call Klien out for "reaching" and trying to twist a regular situation into a malicious one.
Some even tagged his wife, Hila Klein, to get her attention and thereby ask the Kleins to move away from the topic.
Meanwhile, others even warned Klein to stop slandering Charles due to the possibility of attracting a defamation lawsuit. Klein is currently in the middle of a fair use lawsuit against Triller.
Since James Charles made his way back to YouTube, the internet has become divided into whether the beauty guru deserves to have a platform after multiple allegations surfaced.
Also read: "It's not anyone's problem but my own": Trisha Paytas apologizes to Ethan Klein amidst Frenemies drama
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.