“This seems like a stretch”: Ethan Klein receives backlash after calling out James Charles for being at an arcade

Ethan Klein recently received a lot of backlash from fans after condemning James Charles for taking a photo at an arcade with his zipper down.

On July 1st, 22-year-old YouTuber and beauty icon James Charles made his return to the platform after a nearly four-month hiatus. Following the child-grooming allegations after multiple victims went public with their claims, Charles posted a now-deleted apology video, which then disappeared from the internet.

Former Frenemies co-hosts Ethan Klein and Trisha Paytas thanked many viewers for making the topic public and ultimately, temporarily, dethroning Charles from YouTube.

Klein gets called out for "being too hard" on James Charles

On Friday afternoon, Klein took to Twitter to call out James Charles for recently posting a photo of himself inside an arcade with his zipper down.

He pointed out that the arcade is usually where young kids go for leisure time. Given the accusations against James Charles, his intent to visit an arcade for such a stunt seems dubious.

James Charles is repairing his image of being a predator of young boys by hanging out in an arcade where young boys frequent with his fly down. pic.twitter.com/arHSBTk7P1 — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) July 16, 2021

Though the internet usually agrees with Klien when calling out alleged predators, fans felt that the H3H3 host was overstepping his claims this time.

Many were quick to call Klien out for "reaching" and trying to twist a regular situation into a malicious one.

Why do u always gotta take something and try to make it into something it’s not?? Its mad weird lmao it’s like you keep posting about him bc you know those are the only posts that get the most attention. The internet is making all of you so toxic lmao😳First thing I see on here😒 — kristen (@smurphdoge) July 17, 2021

He's a kid, what's wrong with going to the arcade? Who's fly hasn't been down on accident. 🤦🏼‍♀️I don't know what's going on with this kid and so i should stay out of it. But, this seems like a stretch, are you reaching here? Probably. — Leila (@xglitterkissedx) July 17, 2021

I'm over it pic.twitter.com/93Ifvg22fb — Im Over It (@Imm_OVER_IT) July 16, 2021

TAKE IT EASY ETHAN — Keli Kumassah (@kelikumassah) July 16, 2021

Wtf is wrong with you Ethan?..let him live his life — Pragnya (@Pragnya96445582) July 16, 2021

Ethan I love u but I feel ur a little hard on james — sadiefilms (@SadieGerardi) July 16, 2021

Some even tagged his wife, Hila Klein, to get her attention and thereby ask the Kleins to move away from the topic.

Hila has only been gone a few days.:. @HilaKleinH3 we need you the foot soldiers cannot control our Lord — Liv B (@ogb131) July 16, 2021

dont get too rowdy and get yourself cancelled ethan — mik 😵‍💫 (@lilxietyy_) July 16, 2021

or maybe, and hear me out, just maybe...he likes video games — orgien mysterien theater Aggropop (@aggropop) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, others even warned Klein to stop slandering Charles due to the possibility of attracting a defamation lawsuit. Klein is currently in the middle of a fair use lawsuit against Triller.

You really like lawsuits — Jœsif (@Joebozoo) July 16, 2021

Since James Charles made his way back to YouTube, the internet has become divided into whether the beauty guru deserves to have a platform after multiple allegations surfaced.

