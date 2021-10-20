How many kids does Sara Gilbert have? All about her family as she and Linda Perry finalize divorce 

CBS' The Talk creator and actress Sara Gilbert has finally completed her divorce proceedings with singer-songwriter Linda Perry. The former couple filed for divorce in December 2019 after five years of marriage. According to US Weekly, Gilbert and Perry received a partial judgment on Friday, October 15, where they also ruled that no child support would be payable to each other.

Sara Gilbert (46) and Linda Perry (56) will co-parent their 6-year old son, Rhodes. The former pair share joint custody of their son, according to legal proceedings. The exes cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for their legal separation.

The duo's asset division and spousal financial support have not been revealed to the public.

How did Sara Gilbert come out?

Sara Gilbert dated her The Big Bang Theory and Roseanne co-star Johnny Galecki in the early 1990s. However, whilst dating Johnny, Sara realized that she was lesbian. Gilbert narrated her experience with this in an episode of The Talk in 2013. She reminisced:

"... we started dating, and he (Johnny) would come over, and we would make out, and then I would start to get depressed."

Sara further added:

"Johnny felt badly, I think, and started to take it personally and didn't know what was going on. So I eventually told him that I thought it was about my sexuality and he was super sweet about it."

In July 2010, Gilbert launched her show The Talk, where she officially confirmed her orientation.

How many children does Sara Gilbert have?

In 2001, Sara Gilbert was in a relationship with television producer Ali Adler, with whom she shares two children. After four years of being together, the couple gave birth to a son, Levi Hank, in October 2004. Hank was born to Adler.

The pair also have a daughter, Sawyer Jane, born in August 2007 to Gilbert. The former couple shares joint custody of Levi (17) and Sawyer (14).

Sara Gilbert gave birth to her son Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry with Linda Perry on February 28, 2015. Rhoades is six years old now. As of yet, Rhodes is one of three children, of whom she shares joint custody with her respective exes.

In 2019, Sara announced that she is leaving The Talk as a co-host to spend more time with her family. The previous year, she joined the tenth season of Roseanne as a star and executive producer. ABC canceled the revival after Roseanne Barr's racist comments in 2018.

Sara Gilbert also joined the Roseanne spin-off The Conners in 2018. She currently serves as a cast member and an executive producer.

