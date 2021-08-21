Is Carrie Ann Inaba doing fine? "The Talk" host quits CBS show abruptly

Carrie Ann Inaba has officially exited CBS’ The Talk, after serving as a host for three consecutive seasons. On Friday, August 20, the 53-year-old took to Instagram to announce the news of her departure.

The In Living Color alum posted a series of videos to share that CBS has “mutually agreed” with her decision to part ways with the network:

"I want to announce that today, The Talk, CBS and I have mutually agreed to part ways. And I just want to say that I'm filled with gratitude for the experience and for this chapter of my life that has been The Talk. I have made lifelong friendships, I've had incredible experiences and I've had wonderful discussions that helped me evolve as a human being. And it's been an honor to be a part of your lives and to have a voice."

Carrie Ann Inaba also expressed her gratitude towards the daytime chat show in her caption:

"I am filled with immense gratitude for my journey on @thetalkcbs. It has been a wonderful experience and an honor to have been the moderator at The Talk, following in the footsteps of two women I very much respect @juliechenmooves and @thesaragilbert. Dreams do come true, if you work hard for them.”

She also talked about making “lifelong friends” and gaining “unforgettable experiences” in the show:

“I have made beautiful and lifelong friendships, I’ve had so many unforgettable experiences… I’ve learned so much from all the heartfelt and authentic discussions we’ve shared with you. My heart is full and content.”

Carrie Ann Inaba was appointed as the recurring co-host of The Talk in 2017. She officially replaced Julie Chen as the permanent co-host of the show on January 2019. Earlier this year, the Dancing with the Stars judge took a leave of absence from The Talk due to multiple health issues.

According to Deadline, The Talk's executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews also addressed Carrie Ann Inaba’s exit in a joint statement:

“Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience. We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

News of Carrie Ann Inaba’s departure came after co-host Sharon Osbourne became embroiled in a racial controversy. The latter quit the show following her alleged racially inappropriate behavior.

Osbourne was recently replaced by Jerry O’Connell making a change to The Talk’s all-female format. As per Page Six, CBS is reportedly looking for another male co-host to join the show.

A look into Carrie Ann Inaba’s health complications

Carrie Ann Inaba began her career as a singer in Japan. She later appeared as one of the Fly Girls in Fox’s sketch comedy, In Living Color. She is best known as the judge of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

Inaba went on to appear in several TV shows and films including Monster Mash, Showgirls, Jack & Jill, The View and the Flinstones II.

Carrie Ann Inaba also gained recognition for her stint as the host of The Talk. However, the TV personality had to take a break from the show in April due to health complications.

At the time, Carrie Ann Inaba announced she was taking a temporary leave from the show to focus on her health:

"Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on my wellbeing. I know you guys understand, health is the most important thing. So, I appreciate your support, I appreciate the love and support from The Talk family, and I hope to be back soon. Take care and I'll keep you updated. Thank you."

The broadcaster has suffered from several chronic conditions throughout the years. She faced a critical neck injury during a gymnastic routine when she was just eight years old. This reportedly led to the development of spinal stenosis later in life.

During a 2011 interview with Prevention, Inaba revealed she had 20/750 visions that were corrected with eyeglasses and lenses.

Carrie Ann Inaba also suffers from Sjogren syndrome, an autoimmune inflammatory disease that impacts moisture-producing glands. She serves as the national awareness ambassador for the Sjogren Syndrome Foundation and works towards spreading awareness about the disease.

In 2019, the anchor was diagnosed with Lupus, another autoimmune disease that attacks the body's healthy tissues. The condition also causes Inaba to suffer from fibromyalgia, chronic pain and chronic fatigue syndrome.

Carrie Ann Inaba also tested positive for COVID-19 last year. Following her leave of absence from The Talk, the host has now permanently parted ways with the show.

She will be returning as a judge on Dancing with the Stars season 30. Meanwhile,

