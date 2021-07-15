Olivia Rodrigo visits the White House to spread vital message to the youth about COVID-19 vaccination

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo recently visited the White House to help out the Joe Biden administration in its efforts to encourage young Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 18-year-old is an actress and singer best known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts in Disney Plus' HSM: The Musical: The Series. She became internationally acclaimed after her debut album "Sour" topped multiple music charts almost immediately after its release.

Olivia Rodrigo makes an important appearance at the White House

Olivia Rodrigo visited the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday morning to meet with US President Joe Biden and Dr. Fauci.

The pop star made a quick press statement regarding the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine before meeting with the President.

Olivia Rodrigo started off by lauding the hard work of President Biden and Dr. Fauci:

"First I wanna say, I am beyond humbled and honored to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I am in awe of the work that President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done."

The teenager then emphasized how important it was for "all communities" to get vaccinated. She highlighted how easy it is to find a vaccination site in the US through vaccines.gov.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how easy it is to find them at 'vaccinces.gov'."

As Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most popular figures in the US, her statement is expected to make a pivotal change in youth vaccination rates in the country.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh