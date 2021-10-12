The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer - Introduction to a new 'Governor', Negan's fate finally revealed

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer is out for the 16 episodes to follow before the series takes its final bow (season 11 B trailer if you will). As expected, it does look quite brilliant. Unfortunately, it ruins not one but two major cliffhangers.

And yes, fans online are not happy. Especially if you look at how safe the show has gotten considering we've not seen any major character deaths in some time! Has a major good guy died since Siddhiq? The answer is no.

Ashley @AshWHurst I'm annoyed that the #TheWalkingDead season 11 Part 2 teaser kinda ruined two huge cliffhangers in about 25 seconds. I'm annoyed that the #TheWalkingDead season 11 Part 2 teaser kinda ruined two huge cliffhangers in about 25 seconds.

Both Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) seemingly survived the Hwacha that was let loose upon them in the previous episode. The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer shows them in the pink of health, and it does seem like Judith (Cailey Fleming) will be fine too. But for how long, is the question on everyone's mind! After all, it looks like soldiers of The Commonwealth have invaded Alexandria.

You can check out The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer by clicking on the link below:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer - Who is Pamela Milton?

Yes, we've already come across a Governor before in the Walking Dead Universe. He went to war with Rick Grimes and crew, and came out on the losing end. In The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer, we're introduced to a new Governor - Pamela Milton. The Governor of the Commonwealth, that is.

The Walking Dead World @TWalkingDWorld It looks as though Pamela Milton will be hosting a masquerade ball at the Commonwealth in Season 11B!If more of our characters have made their way there by this point, this will make for a really cool visual with everyone dressed up! #TheWalkingDead It looks as though Pamela Milton will be hosting a masquerade ball at the Commonwealth in Season 11B!If more of our characters have made their way there by this point, this will make for a really cool visual with everyone dressed up!#TheWalkingDead https://t.co/xeDuCAFGZi

Laila Robins will play Pamela Milton in the eleventh season. Rest assured, she will be a central character in the events that follow.

The Commonwealth has thus far only interacted with certain members of Alexandria, from Ezekiel (Khary Payton) to Yumiko (Elanor Matsuura) and Eugene (Josh McDermitt). However, the sight of Mercer towering over Daryl and Rosita in The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer is foreboding.

Equally as exciting is the sight of Carol (Melissa McBride) in The Commonwealth. How our characters adapt to civilized society once again should be quite interesting to see.

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer does its job of getting us all hyped for the episodes to follow. Whether the episodes live up to the build now remains to be seen.

