The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 spoiler-free review- The Reapers unleash a new military weapon, Walkers breach Alexandria's walls 

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 is the first of three finales in the season. In traditional Walking Dead fashion, it ends with a cliffhanger, making us wonder if a central character (or more) will survive until the next episode comes around.

But why begin at the end when we should be talking about the very beginning? On the one hand, Meridian is under attack from The Whisperers. Not the Alpha and Beta version, but a brand new horde that's being led by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

That said, Pope (Richie Coster), the primary antagonist of Season 11, thrives on warfare. Not only does he have landmines in place to destroy invading walkers, but he unleashes a brand new military weapon upon our characters.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) who has JUST earned the trust of The Reapers is in a difficult situation. Does he trust Leah (Lynn Collins), his former flame and let her know that his friends are part of the invaders? Or does he let everything play out and just hope for the best? One will remember that prior to The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8, Leah has shown somewhat of a human side!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 - What's happening in Alexandria?

When we watched her dazzle the stage in Selena: The Series on Netflix, we may have forgotten what a bada** Christian Serratos is. She is back in form as Rosita in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8, defending those she loves in Alexandria.

Also Read

There's a storm and the walls have been breached. Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) is the voice of reason, torn between wanting to help the grown-ups and keeping the kids from going mad when confronted with this threat. One of the highlights of The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 8 is an interaction between Judith and Virgil (Kevin Carroll). They remember the warrior that Michonne (Danai Gurira) is.

Definitely not the best finale (if you can call it that). That said, it is still a strong episode.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far