The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 spoiler-free review: Maggie makes a pact, Eugene makes a big mistake 

The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 7 is entitled 'Promises Broken'. The focus shuttles between Meridian, The Commonwealth, Negan and Maggie's party, and an expedition that Leah and Daryl embark on.

No, The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 7 is nowhere near the horror masterpiece that the previous episode was. Nor is it an episode that you'll likely go back to once the final season ends. It is clearly the calm before the storm, the tempest that's coming in the form of the first of three finales this season (3 blocks of 8 episodes).

That said, it's an enjoyable watch as several plot points advance through this episode. The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 7 cannot be described as a filler episode at all.

At the very core is a pact between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

What pact is made in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 7 between these two volatile characters?

It is no secret that Maggie and Negan have an animosity that stems from the end of Season 6. While the circumstances have made them unlikely bedfellows on the battlefield, there is no love lost between the two.

Negan and Maggie shake hands at the beginning of the episode to form a truce of some sort. One has to wonder, however, how long such an alliance will last. Negan also teaches Maggie a skill that he learned last season from The Whisperers.

Elsewhere, Eugene (Josh McDermitt) throws a punch at an important member of the Commonwealth community and lands himself in deep trouble. Yumiko (Elanor Matsuura) asks for an audience with Pamela Milton, who heads The Commonwealth. Meanwhile, Ezekiel's (Khary Payton) cancer has become much worse to the point where he can barely stand.

Is Leah (Lynn Collins) so far gone that there is no hope for redemption? Where will Gabriel's (Seth Gilliam) struggle with faith take him?

All of the pressure is building to boiling point in The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 7. The season finale should be exciting!

