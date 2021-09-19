The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 spoiler-free review - A beloved character returns, creepiest villains yet introduced 

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 is a spine-chilling, scary-as-hell, horror-themed episode. The genre of the show has swayed from its terrifying roots to action, adventure, drama, and even comedy at times. Not this episode though. This is horror, through and through.

The Walking Dead Season 11 is probably the closest the show has come to revisiting its horror roots since Carol (Melissa McBride) urged a little girl to 'look at the flowers'. Returning actor Lauren Ridloff as Connie delivers a performance that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. Elsewhere Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is forced to prove his loyalty to The Reapers.

Who are the terrifying villains in The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 - On the Inside?

Without giving away any spoilers to those who can't stream The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6 on AMC +, the new villains move in an animalistic way adding to the sense of fear and dread the viewer experiences through the episode. They are human, but some may feel like they are closer to walkers based on how they look, how they appear.

Director Greg Nicotero finds a way to play with sound and silence to showcase the duality in experience between the two protagonists. Connie experiences the horror felt throughout this episode in a very different way compared to Virgil (Kevin Caroll), who is also absolutely brilliant! As our viewers may know, Ridloff is hearing-impaired, which is something that plays into this episode.

Meanwhile Daryl has to prove his loyalty to The Reapers by torturing someone who's on his own side? How long can he keep up the facade? Find out on The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 6.

Carol, Kelly, and Magna set out on a rescue operation of their own in order to rescue Connie! Little do they know that Virgil is also with her. And Virgil, as you may know, knows where Michonne is!

The Walking Dead Season 11 episode 6, social media posts indicate, may just be the best episode of the show in quite some time. The final season still has some aces up its sleeve.

