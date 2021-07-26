The Walking Dead Season 11 Trailer - Who are The Reapers, What is The Commonwealth?

The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer is out, and it looks absolutely gorgeous. Yes, the words The Walking Dead and 'gorgeous' may not necessarily go together, but one look at the trailer reveals what we mean.

The Walking Dead Season 11 may be the beginning of the end, the final season of a show that's spanned over a decade. That being said, a large portion of the story is yet to be told, and because this is a 24-episode season, it'll be a while until we bring out the Kleenex to bid our beloved show farewell.

The Walking Dead Season 11 - The Reapers, The Commonwealth

Showrunner Angela Kang was part of the Comic-Con@Home 2021 panel where she gave us an idea of who exactly The Reapers are. Here's what she said about the season 11 villians:

One of the things that sets them apart is that they're incredibly skilled. And not skilled like they had to pick it up along the way. They were skilled coming into the apocalypse. So, every single one of them is like an incredibly brutal, organized warrior.

Our protagonists will have a difficult time taking down The Reapers because Kang describes them as the 'pinnacle of human killers'. Moreover, she admits that their ways are very different from those of The Whisperers.

The final seconds of The Walking Dead Season 11 trailer also deals with The Commonwealth. We see a commercial featuring Lance Hornsby with a whole bunch of Commonwealth soldiers behind him.

Will Eugene take a chance on the Commonwealth?#TWD returns August 22nd or stream it one week early on August 15th with @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/L2IlGt8EVv — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 26, 2021

As can be seen from their outfits, The Commonwealth is perhaps the most advanced community we've seen yet. In the comic books, in addition to their military prowess, they also have avenues for sports and entertainment, something unheard of in the apocalypse.

A lot of questions remain unanswered and fans may be wondering how King Ezekiel, Princess, Yumiko, and Eugene who've all been captured by The Commonwealth, will fare during this season. Fans may also be expecting Rick Grimes to return and close out the final chapter of the story.

Edited by Siddharth Satish