"After all she did for him": Fans slam Ben Affleck for 'blaming' Jennifer Garner for his drinking problem 

In his interview on The Howard Stern Show last Tuesday, Ben Affleck stated that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if it hadn't been for his separation from Jennifer Garner.
He blamed his ex-wife for his drinking problem, saying:
"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."
Fans couldn't be more furious about the actor throwing insulting remarks at the woman with whom he shares three children - Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).
Fans livid with Ben Affleck's statement
Ben Affleck has been suffering from alcoholism for quite some time and has been to rehab three times, including in 2001, 2017, and 2018.
Although Jennifer Garner has always only spoken well of her ex-husband and turned his drunk gambling womanizer image into a family man, Ben Affleck said he chose to drink solely because of their failing marriage. He commented:
"I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do? And what I did was, drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."
Speaking about his marriage to Garner, which lasted from 2005 to 2015, Affleck told Stern:
"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."
"You blame your ex wife for drinking? You were a drunk before you married her!"
"That's so f***ed up, after all she did for him."
When asked if he was hesitant about dating J Lo again, Ben Affleck stated:
"It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."
Many of the couple's fans predicted that Ben Affleck's children will be further traumatized by his toxic comments once they are old enough to understand how he publicly humiliated their mother.