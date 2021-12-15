"After all she did for him": Fans slam Ben Affleck for 'blaming' Jennifer Garner for his drinking problem 

In his interview on The Howard Stern Show last Tuesday, Ben Affleck stated that he “probably still would’ve been drinking” if it hadn't been for his separation from Jennifer Garner.

He blamed his ex-wife for his drinking problem, saying:

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped."

Fans couldn't be more furious about the actor throwing insulting remarks at the woman with whom he shares three children - Violet (16), Seraphina (12), and Samuel (9).

Fans livid with Ben Affleck's statement

Ben Affleck has been suffering from alcoholism for quite some time and has been to rehab three times, including in 2001, 2017, and 2018.

Although Jennifer Garner has always only spoken well of her ex-husband and turned his drunk gambling womanizer image into a family man, Ben Affleck said he chose to drink solely because of their failing marriage. He commented:

"I was like, I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do? And what I did was, drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution."

Speaking about his marriage to Garner, which lasted from 2005 to 2015, Affleck told Stern:

"The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision … We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn't be married any longer. Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage."

His statement infuriated audiences worldwide as they used social media to express their disgust and anger. One person on Twitter wrote:

Mari Sanders @MariSan44636328 @BenAffleck @omaze @EasternCongo @Water Cheap shot saying you were trapped in a marriage and it caused you to drink. Way to take some responsibilities for your part. @BenAffleck @omaze @EasternCongo @Water Cheap shot saying you were trapped in a marriage and it caused you to drink. Way to take some responsibilities for your part.

While another person tweeted:

"You blame your ex wife for drinking? You were a drunk before you married her!"

A Twitter user criticized Affleck speaking ill of his marriage to Garner:

Martha @martharuns @BenAffleck

I’ve been a fan of yours for a while now BUT STFU about Jennifer Garner. Neither of you were perfect but talking about “feeling trapped” in your marriage?!? I’m sure your kids will love reading about that. I’ve been a fan of yours for a while now BUT STFU about Jennifer Garner. Neither of you were perfect but talking about “feeling trapped” in your marriage?!? I’m sure your kids will love reading about that. @BenAffleck I’ve been a fan of yours for a while now BUT STFU about Jennifer Garner. Neither of you were perfect but talking about “feeling trapped” in your marriage?!? I’m sure your kids will love reading about that.

Somebody else tweeted:

"That's so f***ed up, after all she did for him."

Whereas another person on the internet replied to a tweet saying:

LisaLisa8908 @chozengyrl @people Ben Affleck is an alcoholic recovering or otherwise & needs to stop blaming others for his issues. Therapy would have better served him than a bartender. I'm sure he's just lovely to live with also. Horrible to say about the mother of his kids publicly even if she is difficult. @people Ben Affleck is an alcoholic recovering or otherwise & needs to stop blaming others for his issues. Therapy would have better served him than a bartender. I'm sure he's just lovely to live with also. Horrible to say about the mother of his kids publicly even if she is difficult.

When asked if he was hesitant about dating J Lo again, Ben Affleck stated:

"It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

Many of the couple's fans predicted that Ben Affleck's children will be further traumatized by his toxic comments once they are old enough to understand how he publicly humiliated their mother.

