"My kids love MrBeast!": Ben Affleck praises YouTuber in wholesome video 

YouTube mogul MrBeast is one of the biggest content creators on the platform and has undoubtedly amassed a huge fan following across social media. In the same vein, ‘The Tender Bar’ actor Ben Affleck has also admitted to the same.

George Clooney’s The Tender Bar is a coming of age drama movie starring Ben Affleck and Daniel Ranieri amongst a diverse cast. The film is adapted from a screenplay by William Monahan.

As the two actors promoted the film, Ben Affleck revealed that though he has been DC's Batman, his son prefers YouTube king, MrBeast, over him.

The actor has three children he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

What did Ben Affleck say about MrBeast?

During the interview, the host asked child actor Daniel Ranieri if there was anything he learned about his co-star Affleck. At that point, Ben interjected and said:

“This guy… big names. He’s like- if you’re not on YouTube, you know what I mean… if I played Minecraft on YouTube, I’d be impressive to my son. But you know, unfortunately I don’t.”

Ranieri went on to name his favorite YouTuber, MrBeast. Affleck then said:

“My kid loves MrBeast too! This guy is the king of the world!”

Affleck then stated that he had met the YouTube star and mentioned that he was a “very nice guy.”

After the interview went viral online, MrBeast responded to the interview on Twitter. He said:

“Bring him to be in a video! Haha”

MrBeast has amassed a large following on YouTube. He has over 84.8 million subscribers on the video sharing platform, and often posts prank-like videos. The YouTube sensation recently went viral online after recreating Netflix’s Squid Game.

The YouTuber is widely known amongst a younger crowd. Adding to that, he is well known for his philanthropic work. MrBeast has made huge donations including raising $30 million to clean the world’s oceans in the past.

