Where does MrBeast get his money from? A deep dive into the 23-year Old's YouTube empire 

Jimmy Donaldson, better known online as MrBeast, gained philanthropic success almost overnight. His viral sensationalism has kept him on the YouTube trending page.

Beginning on YouTube in 2012, MrBeast went from Let's Player to viral sensation in 2017. He is now best known for the large amounts of money he donates to individuals, and Team Trees, an organization he created with his team to "inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees," with the overall goal of planting 200 million trees.

While MrBeast is among the top ten highest-paid YouTubers of 2020, many still speculate where the philantropist content creator got his money from.

The Rise of MrBeast

In a video on his YouTube channel titled "How I Gave Away $1,000,000" from December 2018, MrBeast explained how he gave his first brand deal check away for a video titled "Giving a Random Homeless Man $10,000."

The video quickly gained interest and MrBeast said he enjoyed giving. When he was offered a larger amount from the same brand, MrBeast said he gave away that amount in smaller quantities to homeless people. The video continued in that fashion, explaining MrBeast's donation process for sponsored videos over the course of a year.

He ended the video stating that the money came from YouTube and "YouTube just pays better than you think."

While that may be true, it could depend on what his CPM (cost per thousand impressions) is for his videos. Depending on the range per video, and with MrBeast being one of the top content creators on the platform, his CPM range could be from eight to ten dollars per thousand views.

Considering that, and with his latest video on June 1st earning 34 million views, it would equal $340,000 in revenue. Along with that, MrBeast also streams ads on his YouTube videos, earning himself a percentage.

Previously Quibb and now Honey regularly sponsor his videos, and with non-sponsored videos, he still donated money away with a grand gesture. He destroyed friends' cars, bought new ones, gave away 1 million dollars from his own savings and trashed a friend's house only to renovate it for more.

MrBeast follows the trends of YouTube and its popularity. He donated to popular Twitch streamer Tyler "Ninja" Blevins and fellow YouTubers for videos. While most of his videos don't follow the formula of popularity, MrBeast has now earned 63.3 million subscribers and dedicated fans on Twitter, replying to his tweets hoping to be the next possible donation.

This new Beast Philanthropy video is one of my favorite videos! All the ad rev, brand deals, and merch sales go towards our food pantry! Go watch :)https://t.co/wSyRopjNYW — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 6, 2021

Edited by Nikhil Vinod