Every MrBeast channel: From Beast Reacts to shorts, here is how MrBeast is building his YouTube empire

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson is a popular American YouTuber often credited with pioneering the genre of “expensive stunts” on the platform.

MrBeast first went viral on YouTube back in 2017 for his “counting to 100,000 videos.” Since then, he has diversified his brand of content and currently posts a range of different types of videos on the platform.

Today, MrBeast has a total of six YouTube channels, with around 62.5 million subscribers on his first YouTube account. Overall, he has garnered around 103 million subscribers on YouTube, making him one of the biggest YouTubers of all time.

That’s my gameplan and if you don’t believe me, just watch. I promise I’m dying with 0 dollars in my bank account and I refuse to live a materialistic life. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 10, 2020

Every MrBeast YouTube channel: A look at MrBeast’s YouTube empire

MrBeast uploaded his first YouTube video back in February 2012. However, it was only after moving to the genre of “expensive stunts” that he gained traction on the platform.

Until mid-2016, MrBeast had no more than 30,000 subscribers on his channel. It was towards the beginning of 2017 that he began to upload videos of random stunts.

By the end of the year, MrBeast gained a reputation for hosting giveaways through random stunts. He gave out around $1 million to strangers in 2017 and got a reputation as one of the biggest philanthropists around. He is also the co-creator of the Team Tress initiative, a fundraiser that raised over $22 million for the Arbor Day Foundation in 2020.

In 2019, MrBeast was given the Breakout Creator award by Streamy Awards and won the YouTuber of the year award at the 12th Annual Shorty Awards in 2020. Over the years, MrBeast has diversified his content and been involved in multiple business ventures/initiatives as well. This includes MrBeast Burger, the "Finger on the App" mobile game, and the Backbone tech startup.

As far as his content on YouTube is concerned, MrBeast is no longer only involved in the production of “expensive videos.” MrBeast has a total of six YouTube channels today.

The “MrBeast” YouTube channel, his primary account, has 62.5 million subscribers. Most of the content revolves around giveaways and expensive stunts.

The “MrBeast Gaming” YouTube channel has 18.5 million subscribers, and most of the content is related to his live streams and gaming. This includes videos related to Among Us, which MrBeast played with a various content creators and Twitch streamers.

Almost a billion views on our Honey sponsored videos, I wonder how much it would have cost for that many views on tv 0.o pic.twitter.com/rMAM9dHovm — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 26, 2021

The “Beast Philanthropy” YouTube channel sheds light on MrBeast’s charitable initiatives and has around 3.86 million subscribers. MrBeast has since a year ago has begun posting “short comedy clips” on YouTube as well.

He does this on the “MrBeast Shorts” YouTube channel, which so far has around 7.5 million subscribers. The “Beast Reacts” YouTube channel has 7.65 million subscribers and has videos of him reacting to other content creators’ content.

This is how many views I got on YouTube during each year of my life (thought it’d be cool to update)



22 - 8,184,185,544

21 - 3,324,451,660

20 - 2,099,879,911

19 - 464,282,517

18 - 122,441,813

17 - 5,482,596

16 - 202,000

15 - 125,634

14 - 41,148

13 - 7,000

12 - 15,000 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 7, 2021

Finally, the “MrBeast 2” channel has seen only two uploads so far but has 2.82 million subscribers. Overall, with more than 100 million subscribers on YouTube, MrBeast regularly registers almost 100 million views per month, which translates to earnings of around $1-1.5 million per month.

The YouTuber has become one of the biggest content creators on the platform and has a range of channels that are only going to get more popular in the coming time.