"I had a guy driving me that was literally dead at the steering wheel": MrBeast on when he almost died in a car accident

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, has become a household name, thanks to his crazy donations and extreme videos. Over the years, he has had a few close calls. But nothing comes close to the time he almost died in a car accident.

In a conversation with Minecraft players Sapnap and Karl Jacobs on their podcast "Banter," MrBeast revealed that he narrowly dodged death. It was a harrowing and hair-raising conversation.

MrBeast had a near-death experience

Snapnap and Karl Jacobs asked MrBeast to talk about something cool, to which he replied:

"Yeah, I could tell you some cool stuff. I can tell you about the time I almost died."

He began to narrate:

"We had just finished a shoot at around midnight, and went to sleep. It was me and two of my friends. None of us were drinking or anything like that. We all get a good sleep, get up in the morning, and begin our drive home. Two hours into the drive, we're all listening to the JRM podcast, and Andrew, who was driving, felt a bit tired. He said he wanted to stop at a gas station. So I turned off the podcast and looked over to Andrew, and he had just passed out while driving, and the car was doing 70 miles on the highway."

It turns out that Andrew had a heart condition and was unaware of it. According to MrBeast, he was clinically dead for that brief moment when he passed out at the steering wheel. However, the group assumed that he had just fallen asleep or was pulling a prank. MrBeast continued:

"His arms just fell off the steering wheel, but his foot was still on the gas. I initially thought that he just fell asleep, but as it turned out he was out cold. I rushed and grabbed the steering wheel to take control, but the car just kept speeding up. We were now going 85 miles per hour, and I knew I had to slow down; the only problem was that I would have to drive blind in order to get Andrew's leg off the accelerator to slow the car down."

MrBeast explains that despite sitting in the front passenger seat, he had to bend over and reach Andrew's leg to get it off the accelerator. While doing so, he could not see where the car was going down a busy highway. He went on to say:

"The car begins to slow down as I manage to hit the brakes when suddenly Andrew comes back to life and hits the gas full throttle. My hands were not on the brakes anymore, and I knew if we went back onto the highway we could get hit by a car. So I just jerked the steering wheel to the right, and we hit a concrete wall and stopped."

"I got bruises all over my head and my stomach, but I just kept pressing the brakes and karate chopping it to ensure that Andrew doesn't hit the gas again. Tyler got out of the car, pulled Andrew out, I put the car in the park, and we called an ambulance."

According to MrBeast, Andrew had no idea about his heart condition. His heart stopped in the hospital while undergoing tests to find the root cause. This incident happened in 2020. Not many know of this, as it was kept away from the public eye until now.

Things seem to have turned out for the better in the end. Andrew got a pacemaker installed to help him cope with the heart issue, while MrBeast and Tyler made it out of the car crash relatively unscathed.

