Nicholas "Nick", more commonly known as Sapnap, is an American gaming YouTuber mostly known for his Minecraft challenge videos. He is also known for his collaborations with Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and many more.

Sapnap created his YouTube account on July 18, 2019 and uploads videos occasionally. His videos usually star him and a group of friends performing Minecraft challenges together. He is also known for being in Dream's Minecraft Manhunt series.

Listed below are the top 5 Minecraft videos by Sapnap, in order of popularity.

Popular Minecraft videos by Sapnap

5) Minecraft Achievement Race

In this video, Sapnap and fellow Minecraft YouTuber Dream play a mod called "Minecraft Achievement".

This mod gives the players their own achievement that they must complete in order to pass the challenge. With a time limit of 3 minutes, whoever survives the longest is the winner. The game gives them tasks like holding a painting, jumping on a bed 3 times, and much more, some so difficult it seems impossible. Who will win?

This video has 7.3 million views and 425k likes.

4) Minecraft, But A Raid Starts Every Minute

In this video, Sapnap, Dream and GeorgeNotFound work together to try to beat Minecraft while fighting off raids that spawn every minute.

In the beginning, the raids seem easy to avoid. However, the longer it takes them to obtain materials and head towards salvation, the more raids that spawn and the harder it gets avoiding the pillagers.

Will Sapnap, Dream and GeorgeNotFound be able to successfully beat Minecraft while being chased mercilessly by dozens of raids? Find out in this video that has 7.3 million views and 464k likes.

3) Minecraft, But Every Mob Looks Like A Pig

In this video, Sapnap, Dream and GeorgeNotFound attempt to beat Minecraft while battling a strange situation - all of the mobs in Minecraft look like pigs.

In the beginning, they have to fight most of the pigs they come across in hopes that it's a mob that will drop materials or food. However, as time goes on and more mobs spawn, it gets dangerous and rather tense, as they have no idea what mob the pig might actually be. Will they be able to beat Minecraft?

This video has clocked 7.4 million views and 384k likes so far.

2) Minecraft, But Our Damage Is Shared

In this video, Dream coded Minecraft so that he and Sapnap share their damage. Meaning, when one of them gets hurt by something, the other also takes damage.

The goal is to beat Minecraft without both of them dying. Because they share damage, they have to take extra precautions because it is no longer them worrying about themselves. Things get tense in this video as whatever they do impacts the other player. Will they successfully be able to beat Minecraft without accidentally killing one another?

The video has over 10.8 million views with 457k likes.

1) Minecraft, But We Are All Colorblind

In this video, Sapnap, Dream and GeorgeNotFound play Minecraft but with a twist - they're all colorblind.

GeorgeNotFound is colorblind, so Sapnap and Dream decide to use a texture pack that enables a color blind filter in order to see what GeorgeNotFound sees regularly. In this video, they play a few different mini games before going into a Minecraft world and looking at all the different biomes, blocks and items to see what the differences are when they appear to be colorblind.

The video had more than 18.2 million views and 1.4 million likes at the time of writing this article.

Check out Sportskeeda Minecraft's YouTube channel for all the latest game updates.

Edited by Ashish Yadav