Why MrBeast Squid Game was his most successful venture so far

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s version of the hit Netflix series Squid Game is already being recognized as one of his biggest ever online successes.

MrBeast initially announced his plan to recreate the iconic Netflix series in mid-October. Since then, he posted multiple updates keeping fans engaged, and on November 13, he announced that he had completed all of the sets.

The first episode of MrBeast’s Squid Game was then posted on November 25. The following article looks at the reasons why MrBeast’s Squid Game is already being recognized as his most daring and successful venture yet.

Reasons why MrBeast’s Squid Game became his biggest ever venture

First and foremost, MrBeast’s Squid Game has already cost him over $3.5 million. Around $2 million went in the construction of the sets, with a further $1.5 million earmarked for the prizes. The creator even claimed that he had to post a merchandise giveaway because the cost of the project had exceeded his expectations.

Since the video was posted on November 25, it has received a whopping 138.5 million views. MrBeast’s Squid Game became the fastest ever video to garner more than 100 million views. The video achieved this feat within four days of it being posted!

The fact that MrBeast kept viewers engaged throughout the construction process of the sets, also played a role in the success. MrBeast posted innumerable pictures and posts about the under-construction sets. The creator also posted images of the completed sets, apart from those from the tug of war and the glass stepping-stones games.

MrBeast @MrBeast I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) I now have every game from Squid Game built in real life :) https://t.co/kzeeuSF7Rv

MrBeast claimed that he did not want to spoil the specific sets for his audience as they looked “insane.” Needless to say, the overall engagement and his claims played a part in increasing the hype for the show. Additionally, once the video had been posted, it was quickly clear that MrBeast spent a lot of time and resources in the planning of the overall project.

His version of the Squid Game might not compare to the original when it came to gore. However, it was held in a very professional and fun manner, with the finished video not showing any signs of struggle during the entire shooting process. As a matter of fact, the video led to a lot of hype especially for some players.

MrBeast @MrBeast 42,000,000 views in a day 😮



I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ 42,000,000 views in a day 😮I remember when I’d be excited if a video broke 10 views lmao. I’m literally living the life 13 year old me would dream of every night and I’m super grateful ❤️❤️ https://t.co/md8E5dCSY3

MrBeast was said to have chosen some of the characters very carefully. Players 456, 001 and 067 all bore uncanny resemblances to the actual characters from the show. Various Twitter users were left awestruck of the eventual winner, Player 079, who has since seen a huge rise in popularity on social media.

MrBeast @MrBeast Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) Real life Squid Game with 456 people goes live today at 4pm Eastern :) https://t.co/vC7S54AVk0

All the above reasons played a part in making MrBEast’s Squid Game arguably his biggest ever project. Finally, the fact that his version of Squid Game also generated a lot of interest among fans of the actual TV series also helped the creator.

The Netflix series has broken multiple viewership records. Since being released in September, it recorded more than 142 million views to become the highest-watched series on the platform. The fact that MrBeast created his version of Squid Game just months after the release of the famous Netflix series also played a part in making it a huge success.

Meanwhile, Mr. Beast himself is breaking YouTube records and gaining more and more viewers every day.

Here's what Mr. Beast's manager had to say about the success:

Reed @Reedjd



✅Most views in a day - non-music/trailer/rewind (42.6M)

✅Fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views (<4 days)

✅Most subscribers gained in 1 day (1.4M)



+ he's on track to beat the record for most subs gained in 30 days(9.1M) @MrBeast 's Squid Game is breaking records:✅Most views in a day - non-music/trailer/rewind (42.6M)✅Fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views (<4 days)✅Most subscribers gained in 1 day (1.4M)+ he's on track to beat the record for most subs gained in 30 days(9.1M) .@MrBeast's Squid Game is breaking records:✅Most views in a day - non-music/trailer/rewind (42.6M)✅Fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views (<4 days)✅Most subscribers gained in 1 day (1.4M)+ he's on track to beat the record for most subs gained in 30 days(9.1M)

Fans can be sure to expect more from MrBeast in the coming future.

