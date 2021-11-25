Who won MrBeast's Squid Game? Player 079 walks away with $456,000 prize money

On November 25, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted the first episode of his version of the hit Netflix series, Squid Game.

Just like the TV series, MrBeast’s Squid Game had a total of 456 participants. The first episode had a grand prize of $456K, with players 330 and 079 making it all the way to the final game.

Since the video was posted, it has received almost 30 million views in less than 24 hours.

TierZoo @TierZoo This is where we're headed as a society and I'm absolutely ready for it #MrBeastSquidGame This is where we're headed as a society and I'm absolutely ready for it #MrBeastSquidGame https://t.co/Z4ffHxrqGc

The journey of player 079 “Tryzon” in MrBeast's Squid Game as he takes the $456K grand prize

MrBeast’s Squid Game video has already proved to be one of his most popular creations, with almost 30 million views at the time of writing this article. The creator/philanthropist thanked the community for the overwhelming response via a Twitter post. The first episode of MrBeast’s Squid Game saw player 079 (Twitter handle @TryzoneHD) going home with the $456K grand prize.

MrBeast @MrBeast The new video is going off!! You have no idea how much this means to me 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ The new video is going off!! You have no idea how much this means to me 🥺🥺🥺❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Qqyp7esbg8

Players 079 and 330 were the two finalists in the first episode. YouTuber Karl Jacobs, who has worked with MrBeast in the past innumerable times, heavily featured in the first episode. The winner of the grand prize was decided after a round of musical chairs. YouTuber Karl was responsible for pausing the music as the two finalists jogged in circles around a single blue chair.

Jacobs was not allowed to watch the two finalists in action, and paused at a very opportune moment for player 079. For Tryzon, the final round might have proven to be a matter of luck. However, the participant had a difficult road to the final game, but managed to survive.

The second last game based on the stepping stones children’s game almost ended up eliminating all of the participants. However, six people made it to the last platform in the final seconds. The game of musical chairs was the final round, as the six finalists competed against each other until only players 079 and 330 were left.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Player 456 also made it to the final game but was eliminated. Those who lost in the final round were asked to spend time in individual coffins. Player 079 managed to keep his calm and eventually won the grand prize. MrBeast is expected to post more episodes of his version of Squid Game in the coming days.

Edited by Sabine Algur