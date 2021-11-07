MrBeast's Squid Game project is burning a hole in his pocket faster than he expected

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted a tweet earlier today claiming that his “Squid Game” YouTube project is costing him much more than he thought it would.

MrBeast announced in mid-October that he was planning to host his version of the hit Netflix series. The influencer claimed that the project was going to cost him over $2 million.

He recently posted three pictures of incomplete sets that appeared to be coming along nicely. He claimed via a tweet earlier today that the entire project was turning out to be much more expensive than he initially believed.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

So far, Mr. Beast has not released information about the scheduling or the selection process for his Squid Game contest. However, there have been multiple signs that the project is costing him much more than he initially thought it would. On October 16, he posted a tweet promoting a hoodie. Donaldson claimed he would select 100 people who bought the hoodie randomly as contestants for his version of the Squid Game.

MrBeast @MrBeast Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol Recreating Squid Games is costing more then I thought it would but i’m in to deep to stop now lol https://t.co/Z196lyz4Ig

The creator also claimed that he had been forced to do the drop as the project cost him more than $2 million. Now, he has acknowledged that the project has proved too expensive and that he cannot stop now because he is “in too deep.”

MrBeast @MrBeast We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅



All the $ we make will go towards the video! We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video!

The three photos that he posted suggested that the sets are almost complete. Furthermore, he recently asked for the community’s advice on a minor aspect related to the project. MrBeast claimed that people might figure out the event during tug of war when they are asked to form groups of ten. He later claimed to have figured out a solution to the problem and appears close to finishing the pre-production tasks.

Jejkobbb @Jejkobbb @MrBeast You need a vfx team bro, they didnt even build this set for the show haha @MrBeast You need a vfx team bro, they didnt even build this set for the show haha https://t.co/LlMKE76MMA

MrBeast @MrBeast @Nullxiety I suck at grammar and ultra ratio @Nullxiety I suck at grammar and ultra ratio

Some users claimed that the original show had not created the entire set and simply used a VFX team.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

MrBeast @MrBeast Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol

People praised MrBeast for investing his time and money in the project. Details about participation and the schedule of the Squid Game event can be expected to be released in the coming time.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar