“First I get sent abuse, then I get banned": Twitch streamer who shares name with Netflix series “Squid Game” might be forced to change name

A Twitch streamer who shares her name with the hit Netflix series “Squid Game” is contemplating a change of name after missing out on multiple work opportunities.

Lydia, who goes by the name “SquidGame,” currently has 43.3k followers on Twitch and has been active on the streaming platform since 2015. Initially, her Instagram account was suspended after being mass-reported by fans of the hit TV series.

Season 1 of Squid Game premiered on September 17, 2021 worldwide, and has since broken multiple Netflix viewership records. The streamer SquidGame claimed that she has missed out on two work opportunities due to her social media handle, and is therefore contemplating a change of name.

SquidGame streams multiple games on Twitch including the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Among Us, The Legend of Zelda series and various other Pokemon games. However, due to the nature of the recently released Netflix series “Squid Game,” the streamer has missed out on multiple work opportunities. Squid Game revolves around a contest in which a total of 456 players put their lives at stake to participate in various children’s games for a prize money of ₩45.6 billion.

Lydia @SquidGaming Where is my article about Squid Game ruining my life. I will take big checks for this Where is my article about Squid Game ruining my life. I will take big checks for this

Till date, the Korean series has been watched by more than 132 million viewers worldwide and is one of Netflix’s exclusive shows that has been streamed for more than 1 billion hours. Unfortunately, the show’s worldwide success has spelt doom for the Twitch streamer, whose Instagram account was mass-reported towards the start of October, presumably by fans of the TV series.

Lydia @SquidGaming Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me. Very not cool. Ermm I think so many people have been trying to log into my account or reporting it (squidgame) that instagram have banned me. Very not cool.

Lydia @SquidGaming I've applied for it to be reviewed and have to wait 24 hours for their decision. What the fuck? I've applied for it to be reviewed and have to wait 24 hours for their decision. What the fuck?

As a result, SquidGame was temporarily banned on Instagram. She was unbanned after appealing for a review. However, the streamer’s troubles have increased since then. She recently posted the tweet below claiming that she has missed out on two presenting opportunities due to her name. Most of the community sympathized with the streamer and advised her to complain about the situation.

Lydia @SquidGaming Looks like I might have to change my handle after all. I've lost 2 amazing presenting opportunities because people don't want to hire me with my "squid game" handle. This is really getting me down now. Looks like I might have to change my handle after all. I've lost 2 amazing presenting opportunities because people don't want to hire me with my "squid game" handle. This is really getting me down now.

Lydia @SquidGaming First I get sent abuse, then I get banned, now I'm losing out on work. First I get sent abuse, then I get banned, now I'm losing out on work.

Lydia @SquidGaming Lots of lovely people suggesting complaining etc, but who do I even talk to about this? Who would I email? I have literally no idea whatsoever 😅 Lots of lovely people suggesting complaining etc, but who do I even talk to about this? Who would I email? I have literally no idea whatsoever 😅

However, SquidGame claimed that she does not know who to approach to solve the situation, especially because the decision to not give her work rests only with the prospective employer. As a result, the streamer is now contemplating a change in name, something she claims she was not happy about.

