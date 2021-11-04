MrBeast shares first glimpse of his ambitious YouTube “Squid Game” project 

Recently, on November 2, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson posted pictures of the sets for his new “Squid Game” recreation project.

Squid Game was released on Netflix in September 2021 and involved a total of 456 players putting their lives at stake to play children’s games for a total prize money of ₩45.6 billion. MrBeast had announced in the middle of October that he planned to host his own version of the “Squid Game” with 456 random people.

The philanthropist/content creator claimed that the video was going to cost him more than $2 million, making it the most expensive YouTube video that he ever created.

MrBeast shares three pictures from under-progress “Squid Game” set for YouTube project

MrBeast has not released a lot of information about his version of Squid Game. The overall prize money and the selection process to choose the 456 contestants have not yet been revealed as well. On October 16, he offered to select 100 random people who bought a hoodie from his official merchandise store. MrBeast claimed that the Squid Game project was proving to be too expensive and that they needed a bit of help with the funding.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com https://t.co/Jh1fxbLLmb

MrBeast @MrBeast We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅



All the $ we make will go towards the video! We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video!

Now, it seems as if the sets are coming along nicely. MrBeast shared three pictures from the incomplete sets, with the first one seemingly one of the walls from the “Red Light, Green Light” challenge. The second picture was of a giant-sized swing that featured in Squid Game’s umbrella carving challenge.

MrBeast @MrBeast The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 The Squid Game sets are coming together! Wish the 456 contestants good luck next week 😈 https://t.co/LdHf3OSsOE

Finally, the third picture appears to be a recreation of the full-scale village that was used in Squid Game’s Marble challenge. Around October 15, the content creator had asked for an entire month to recreate the famous Netflix series’ challenges and select 456 random people for the project. He also asked the community for advice with respect to the “tug of war” challenge, claiming that the participants will know the nature of the competition the moment he asks them to divide themselves into groups of 10.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

MrBeast @MrBeast Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The community had responded with a range of suggestions, with MrBeast claiming sometime later that he “had it figured out.” It seems as if the ambitious project is fast nearing completion, with the sets looking to be faithful recreations of the ones used in the actual Netflix series.

Edited by Danyal Arabi