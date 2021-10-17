MrBeast calls upon the Twitter community for IRL Squid Game challenge ideas

MrBeast recently jumped on the Squid Game bandwagon, announcing his very own real-life Squid Game event. He had uploaded a TikTok video, where he announced that he would recreate Squid Game in real life if the video got 10M likes. The conditions were met shortly after, and MrBeast set to work.

MrBeast @MrBeast In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do? In my version of Squid Game, how should I do the tug of war game? Since they’ve all seen Squid Game they’ll know when I tell them to pair up in groups of 10 what it’s for. Seems eh. What do I do?

However, he recently called upon his Twitter community to help with challenge ideas for his Squid Game event. Needless to say, the community immediately came to his assistance with some very creative ideas.

MrBeast asks for help with Squid Game challenges

The American streamer posed a very real question via a tweet regarding his recreation of Squid Game. He said that owing to the popularity of the show, most people would have already watched it. Therefore, everybody participating in the event would already be aware of the challenges and how they could win them, thereby making the games kind of pointless.

MrBeast is going all out with his recreation of Squid Game

Naturally, MrBeast wanted to come up with a bit of a twist to each challenge so that it was not exactly the same as the original show. His community of fans and streamers came to his assistance and came up with some very creative ideas.

For instance, one fan suggested that instead of playing a game of Tug of War, the streamer could opt for a game of Capture the Flag. This would throw off the people who had selected their teams based on strength instead of agility.

TNA Rbro @SirRbro @MrBeast Instead of tug of war, do capture the flag with teams of 10 but don’t tell them it’s capture the flag before. They’ll think it’s tug of war and find the strongest people, but in reality they need the fastest 👀 @MrBeast Instead of tug of war, do capture the flag with teams of 10 but don’t tell them it’s capture the flag before. They’ll think it’s tug of war and find the strongest people, but in reality they need the fastest 👀

Furthermore, another fan suggested that there was no hard and fast rule that MrBeast's Squid Game had to be exactly the same as the original Netflix series. The streamer can instead come up with his own set of games instead of keeping the same games from the show.

Halo Hatter 🌺🎗 @Simpkyy @MrBeast What if you create new games? It’s your own version of squid game, do what you want. Maybe in one of the past squid games they played hide and seek or something ahaha. @MrBeast What if you create new games? It’s your own version of squid game, do what you want. Maybe in one of the past squid games they played hide and seek or something ahaha.

Another fan suggested keeping some elements from the original show so that people think they're prepared, but changing the games when they play it.

Sam Shumaker @SamShumaker2 @Rhymestyle @MrBeast Better yet, keep red light green light to make the contestants THINK they’re prepared, but then change the next five games @Rhymestyle @MrBeast Better yet, keep red light green light to make the contestants THINK they’re prepared, but then change the next five games

Clearly, one of these ideas must have appealed to MrBeast, since he posted a tweet in the comments section suggesting that he had figured out the kind of challenges he wanted to include.

MrBeast @MrBeast Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol Nvm I figured it out. This is gonna be wild lol

While nobody knows what challenges MrBeast has planned for this event yet, people can be sure that if the streamer has claimed that it will be "wild," he will surely live up to his word.

MrBeast @MrBeast I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com I’m inviting 100 random people that buy this hoodie/shirt to compete in my recreation of Squid Game! Only available for 48 hours at shopmrbeast.com https://t.co/Jh1fxbLLmb

The Squid Game recreation is possibly MrBeast's most ambitious project so far, as the streamer has even dropped a line of merchandise to help pay for the video.

MrBeast @MrBeast We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video! We are doing this drop because our Squid Game video is looking like it will cost over $2,000,000 (easily our most expensive video) and I need help paying for it 😅All the $ we make will go towards the video!

So far, there is no specific release date for the Squid Game video, but fans can be sure they will see it sometime soon.

