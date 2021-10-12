MrBeast will recreate Squid Game in real-life if one condition is met

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson is back with another promise. He has revealed that he will recreate Squid Game in real life, but there's a catch.

If anyone hasn't heard of Squid Game, they're probably living under a rock. It is one of the most popular shows and the most trending piece of entertainment right now.

The show is set in South Korea and throws light on the distance participants will go to obtain riches.

MrBeast is a streamer who knows a thing or two about riches and has vowed to bring the popular show to real life if his conditions are met.

What is MrBeast's condition?

The philanthropic streamer posted a video on TikTok and revealed how he would recreate Squid Game in real life if the post got 10 million likes.

At the time of writing, the post had a little over 4 million likes, that too, only a few hours after the video was posted.

Squid Game is one of the most popular shows on Netflix right now (Image via Netflix)

MrBeast is one of the most popular streamers with over 71 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. There is no doubt that the video will hit 10 million likes in no time.

However, it is unclear how the American streamer plans to pull off the popular show in real life. He will have to make a few changes to the story for obvious reasons.

But it's safe to say that MrBeast will provide his ardent followers with more information in the coming days. More importantly, as always, there is a good chance that the philanthropic streamer will select participants who are not as prosperous as others.

MrBeast's challenges always involve extravagant giveaways

The 23-year-old YouTuber has completed some of the most extravagant giveaways in the last few years.

From paying off college loans for students to building homes for his followers, MrBeast doesn't hesitate to spend lavishly for a good cause.

His challenges are pretty entertaining as well. For example, in the above video, he asked his participants to fit whatever they wanted in a triangle, and of course, he volunteered to pay for it.

Also Read

In another interesting video (above), he offered participants ludicrous amounts of money to just hit a specified target. Unsurprisingly, many failed, but those who succeeded received bags full of cash.

It remains to be seen how his Squid Game project pans out.

Edited by Ravi Iyer