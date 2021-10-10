‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung’s Valorant connection troll explained

Some recent tweets by 100T JobTeam and Jake Lucky pranked Valorant fans across the globe by reporting that HoYeon Jung, the star of Squid Game, is not only a massively Valorant fan but also an avid follower of the 100T JobTeam.

Squid Game star x Valorant meme explained

HoYeon Jung portrays Kang Sae-byeok (강새벽, 067), in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, as a North Korean defector who enters the Game to pay for a broker to find and retrieve her surviving family members who are still across the border.

The 27-year-old model turned actress recently did an exclusive interview with fashion and entertainment-focused magazine Vogue, which led to the entire prank.

On Sunday (09/10/2021) morning, the entirety of Twitter was filled with alleged “reporting” that HoYeon Jung said she is a massive Valorant fan in her interview with Vogue. Considering the popularity of the series and Valorant, the news spread like wildfire, and many fans were amused.

But it was soon discovered to be nothing more than a troll, orchestrated by 100T JhbTeam and Jake Lucky.

While the rumours were soon debunked, and it was all in good fun, the fast spread of information also highlighted a dark side of information technology, where false news can easily fool anyone on the internet.

The mainstream popularity of Netflix's Korean drama, Squid Game

Squid Game, the Korean thriller drama series, has become an overnight sensation on the streaming service Netflix. The series follows Seong Gi-hun, a middle-class man with a massive debt, who is invited to participate in a series of children's games for a chance at a large cash prize.

He soon finds himself competing against 455 other people, each of whom wants the cash prize. The innocent children's game turns into a bloodbath when it's revealed that the eliminated players are killed off.

The series holds up a mirror to the economic class difference and desperation when people are willing to lose their lives for money. The series has expanded into a worldwide success with mainstream popularity.

