'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung is obsessed with Valorant

Squid Game star HoYeon Jung recently revealed that she loves to play Valorant in her free time in an interview with Vogue.

Valorant has gained immense popularity since its release in June 2020. The combination of gun-game and agent abilities makes it stand out from other FPS titles in the market. The game has attracted many players over the course of time. Many former CS:GO players have switched to this new game to explore newer opportunities.

Even some stars like HoYeon Jung, a Korean actress and model, enjoy the game and have joined the gaming scene. Here's more on who she is and what she had to say about Riot's FPS title.

SRN career @careertwitch Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "VALORANT" by Riot Games“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I play it my mood changes for the better" Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "VALORANT" by Riot Games“I just think it’s something the world needs right now, whenever I play it my mood changes for the better" https://t.co/blQfwUKYUd

HoYeon Jung plays and follows Valorant on a daily basis

HoYeon Jung is a fashion model and actress from South Korea. According to some reports, the 27-year-old actress is one of South Korea's top 50 models. This month, HoYeon Jung was selected as a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton as well. She recently featured in Netflix series Squid Game as the character, Kang Sae-byeok. Squid Game has received immense appreciation from fans since its release last month.

Her connection to Valorant

In a recent interview with Vogue, HoYeon Jung revealed that she loves to play Valorant and she finds it refreshing. She said:

"I love to play Valorant in my free time. I just think it’s something the world needs right now. Whenever I play it my mood changes for the better."

HoYeon Jung also revealed that she follows some streamers, incuding 100 Thieves' JhbTeam. Jung revealed that:

"He's really funny and is one of my favorite people on Twitter."

100T JhbTeam @JhbTeam Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "JhbTeam" from 100 Thieves“He's really funny and is one of my favorite people on Twitter." Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she’s been obsessed with "JhbTeam" from 100 Thieves“He's really funny and is one of my favorite people on Twitter." https://t.co/O8oW1WsfzP

She added:

"I hear gamers have a hard time finding girlfriends, I can't believe that's the case for Jermaine, I want to change that."

Also Read

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @JhbTeam and his show TBH"I hear gamers have a hard time finding girlfriends, I can't believe that's the case for Jermaine, I want to change that" Hoyeon Jung, Squid Game star, reveals in a recent interview to Vogue Korea that lately she's been obsessed with watching @JhbTeam and his show TBH"I hear gamers have a hard time finding girlfriends, I can't believe that's the case for Jermaine, I want to change that" https://t.co/jqxtLeJf8b

It's good to see stars like HoYeon Jung showing interest in Valorant. As more people from different walks of life get into gaming, the esports scene will eventually grow across the world.

Registrations for Dell's Valorant tournament are now open. Participate & get a chance to win prizes!

Edited by Sabine Algur