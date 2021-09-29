"The team just needed something different" - 100 Thieves CEO Nadeshot on Steel's exclusion from active Valorant roster

Valorant fans are still shocked after 100 Thieves removes their IGL Joshua "Steel" Nissan and replaces him with Aaron “b0i” Thao. The decision came as a surprise to everyone, with just two weeks remaining for the North America Last Chance Qualifier.

On September 27, 100 Thieves confirmed that they are benching Steel and replacing him with B0i for the future. Since then, all the fans have been curious to know the reasons for this sudden change in the team.

100 Thieves' CEO Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag finally breaks his silence and explains the decision to bench steel from 100 Thieves.

B0i will be in the 100 Thieves squad in the upcoming North America Last Chance Qualifier

100 Thieves went to Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as the second seed from the North American region. Despite their impressive start in Berlin, the team was knocked out of the competition after losing against Team Envy in the semi-final.

However, they will get another chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 if they can win the upcoming NA Last Chance Qualifier. The North American side will surely try to join their regional rivals Sentinels and Team Envy in the biggest Valorant event of the year next December.

Keeping that in mind, 100 Thieves has made a surprise change just two weeks before the NA Last Chance Qualifier. The organization has benched their IGL, Steel, and replaced him with B0i. Since then, many fans have been speculating for different reasons behind this change.

To clear the air, 100 Thieves' CEO, Nadeshot, breaks his silence in one of his recent Twitch live-stream. Nadeshot said,

" I love Josh (Steel). I think he is an incredible player. But, the team just needed something different right now."

Nadeshot also added:

"I don't play with the players. I don't stay with the team in scrims, matches or other times. So, I can't explain everything. Players can tell you the details in the future. The only thing I can say is that this is not the end of Steel, not the team, not the 100 Thieves."

North America Last Chance Qualifier will start on October 12. It will be interesting to see how 100 Thieves performs after the recent changes just before the tournament.

