All qualified teams for Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier

The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier is giving teams of the North American region a last chance to qualify for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021.

With the end of the Masters Berlin and the crowning of Gambit Esports as the new top team, Stage 3 reached its conclusion as the Valorant Champions Tour entered its final juncture.

All the qualified teams have begun preparing for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, set for the end of the year. Riot Games have given teams a last chance to qualify.

Qualified teams for the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier

Sentinels, winner of the Masters Reykjavik and Team Envy, runner-up of Masters Berlin, have directly qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. Their qualification is based on the accumulated circuit points.

The North American (NA) Last Chance qualifier brings together eight teams from 3rd to 10th position of the North American Circuit Points Standings. They will compete with the winner and runner-up of the Valorant Oceania Tour, and qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

When Team Envy capitulated against Gambit Esports at Masters Berlin, 100 Thieves lost the opportunity to directly qualify for Champions and only made it to the Last Chance Qualifier. With the loss of Team Envy, TSM also lost the opportunity to qualify for the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

Circuit Points

100 Thieves

Version 1

FaZe Clan

XSET

Luminosity Gaming

Cloud 9 Blue

Gen G Esports

Oceania Tour

ORDER

PEACE

NA : October 12-17

EMEA : October 10-17

SA : October 11-17

NA : October 12-17

EMEA : October 10-17

SA : October 11-17

APAC : October 13-17



The Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier is all set to kick off on October 12 and will conclude on 17 October 2021. The winning team will qualify for Valorant Champions Berlin, where they’ll face the best in the whole world.

