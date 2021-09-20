All qualified teams for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour entered its final phase as Masters Berlin came to a close. Teams have begun preparation for the final showdown, Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin.

Riot Games first-person shooter Valorant has quickly gained fame as one of the most played competitive esports worldwide. Aside from the small and medium regional tournaments, Riot Games has established the Valorant Champions Tour. Teams from different corners of the world face off against each other in a series of matches to win the title of world’s best.

With Gambit Esports winning VCT Stage 2 Masters Berlin, the third stage came to a close as preparations for the final stage of the Valorant Champions Tour, Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, began.

The teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin

A total of 16 teams from all the competing regions will be facing off against each other this December to win the title of Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. The teams qualified based on Circuit Points, which were awarded based on the team’s performance throughout the entire Valorant Champions Tour.

Other than that, the winners of Masters Berlin and the four Last Chance Qualifiers also qualify for the Champions. Let’s take a look at all the qualified teams.

Masters Winner

Gambit Esports - Masters Berlin

Circuit Points

Sentinels - NA Circuit Points

Team Envy - NA Circuit Points

Acend - EMEA Circuit Points

Fnatic - EMEA Circuit Points

X10 Esports - SEA Circuit Points

Team Secret - SEA Circuit Points

Team Vikings - BR Circuit Points

Keyd Stars - BR Circuit Points

KRU Esports - LATAM Circuit Points

Vision Strikers - KR Circuit Points

Crazy Raccoon - JP Circuit Points

Last Chance Qualifier

TBD - NA Last Chance Qualifier

TBD - EMEA Last Chance Qualifier

TBD - SA Last Chance Qualifier

TBD -APAC Last Chance Qualifier

The four Last Chance Qualifiers give teams a shot at qualifying for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin. Winners of Valorant Tour Oceania, Valorant Strike Arabia, and Valorant Conquerors Championship will also get a shot at qualifying for Valorant Champions through the NA, EMEA, and APAC Last Chance Qualifiers, respectively.

Riot is yet to announce the format and prize pool for the Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin, which is all set to take place from December 2 to December 12, 2021. The anticipation for the grand finale of the Valorant Champions Tour is through the roof.

