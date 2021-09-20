Gambit wins Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin, beats Team Envy 3-0

After a nail-biting week of top-tier Valorant matches, Masters Berlin came to an end with Gambit Esports crowned as the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin champions.

Within a year of its launch, Riot Games’ first-person shooter Valorant has established a thriving esports community worldwide. Other than the smaller and medium regional Tournament, Valorant Champions Tour is the biggest Valorant tournament series held across the world.

With the end of the Masters Berlin, Stage 3 comes to a close as the Valorant Champions Tour heads into its final tournament, the Valorant Champions 2021, set to take place at the end of the year.

Gambit Esports takes the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin trophy by defeating Team Envy

Gambit Esports, the top team of the EMEA region, demolished G2 in the semifinals to face Team Envy, the top team of the NA region, who themselves defeated 100 Thieves to make their way to the Grand Finals.

Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin saw 15 top teams from seven regions make their way to face off against each other and get another step closer to the ultimate trophy, the Valorant Champions 2021.

Be it Counter-Strike or Dota, the rivalry between North American and European teams isn’t new to the world of esports. Sentinels took the trophy for North America when they defeated Fnatic in Masters 2 Reykjavik.

With all five maps except Breeze at play, the best of 5 matches in the Grand Finals of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin kicked off between Gambit Esports and Team Envy.

Map 1 - Bind

The first map began with Gambit Esports as attackers. Envy won the first couple of rounds, but Gambit soon struck back. The first half ended with a 7 - 5 in favor of Envy. Both the team gave some of their best performances, and the match was extended into two consecutive overtimes. The match came to an end with Gambit taking the victory with a final score of 13 - 15 in their favor.

Team Envy 0 - 1 Gambit Esports

Map 2 - Haven

For the second map, Envy started off as attackers and gave a strong performance throughout the first half, which came to a close with a score of 8 - 4 in Team Envy’s favor. Following the side switch, Gambit Esports flipped the script and took the win with a final score of 11 - 13.

Team Envy 0 - 2 Gambit Esports

Map 3 - Split

The first half score in Split was a split down the middle. Both Team Envy (defenders) and Gambit Esports (attackers) took 6 rounds each. Following the side swap, Gambit Esports quickly secured 7 more rounds while Team Eny scrambled for 3.

Team Envy 0 - 3 Gambit Esports

With this win, Gambit Esports took the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin trophy. The stage is now set for the Valorant Champions 2021, which will begin in December this year.

