Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Semifinal: Gambit Esports defeats G2 by 13-0

Gambit Esports defeated G2 by a score of 13-0 on the second map, in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Berlin and qualified for the Grand Final.

The Valorant Champions Tour is closing in on its penultimate stage with Stage 3 Masters Berlin entering the finals. The semi-finals saw the top four teams - Gambit Esports, G2, 100 Thieves and Team Envy - clash against each other to reach the grand finale.

The first semifinal was between the two EMEA top seeds, Gambit Esports and G2, while the second was between Team Envy and 100 Thieves from NA.

Gambit Esports destroys G2 at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Semifinal

In the Quarterfinals, Gambit Esports defeated the Korean team Vision Striker by a score of 2 - 1, while G2 garnered a 2-0 victory over the Latin American top seed, KRU Esports.

For the Gambit Esports vs G2 clash, the maps selected were Breeze, Icebox, and Ascent. The match proceeded with G2 playing the attackers.

Map 1 - Breeze

The first map kicked off with G2 as the attacker and Gambit Esports defending the sites. Gambit esports started off quite strong, and even though G2 gave them a tough fight, they ended the first half with a lead of 7 - 5.

Following the swap, G2 kept giving Gambit a strong fight, but the latter not only managed to hold on to the lead but also won the match by a final score of 13 -10. The first map ended with Gambit in the lead by 1 - 0.

Map 2 - Icebox

The second map, Icebox, kicked off with Gambit taking the attacking role, and dominating G2. The former took the map with a 13-round win streak, resulting in an astonishing final score of 13-0.

Gambit Esports qualified for the best of 5 Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin Grand Final by defeating G2 with a final score of 2 - 0.

Can G2 still qualify for Valorant Champions 2021?

The Valorant Champions 2021 has two slots for the top two teams of the EMEA region as well as a Last Chance Qualifier slot. Based on the EMEA circuit point standings, G2 is in fourth position with a total points tally of 325.

If Gambit wins the Masters Berlin, they would qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 through that slot. This will promote Acend and Fnatic to the 1st and 2nd seeds from the EMEA region.

Alternatively, if Gambit loses, they will be joining Acend as the two seeds from the EMEA region, while Fnatic joins the Last Chance Qualifier.

Either way, G2 qualifies for the VCT EMEA Last Chance Qualifier and can make their way to the Valorant Champions by winning the competition.

