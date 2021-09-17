Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier: Brackets, schedule and more

The brackets and schedule for the upcoming Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier have been released.

Riot Games’ first-person shooter has not only become one of the most played games but has also established a thriving esports scene. Besides the small and medium regional tournaments, Riot Games has organized the Valorant Champions Tour, which brings together teams from across the world to determine the top roster.

Who will Global Esports face at the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier?

The Valorant Champions 2021 is all set to be the biggest Valorant tournament of the year. Besides the top teams from seven regions and the winners of VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin, four teams will be qualifying for the Valorant Champions through the Last Chance Qualifiers.

Here are the regions involved in the championship:

VCT South America LCQ (Brazil and Latin America)

VCT Europe, Middle-East, Africa LCQ (Europe and winner of Valorant Strikers Arabia)

VCT North America LCQ (North America and winner of Valorant Tour Oceania)

VCT Asia Pacific LCQ (South East Asia, Japan, Korea, China and winner of Valorant Conquerors Championship)

Here's a look at all the qualifying teams:

Paper Rex (South East Asia)

Full Sense (South East Asia)

Boom Esports (South East Asia)

Zeta Division (Japan)

Reject (Japan)

Global Esports (South Asia/ VCC)

F4Q (Korea)

TBD (Korea)

TBD (China)

TBD (China)

The teams will play in a Double Elimination bracket with matches following a best-of-three format, except the grand finale, which will follow a best-of-five format. It was also recently stated that the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier will be an online event.

The tournament will kick off on October 11 and will last till October 17. Valorant’s latest map, Fracture, will not be included in the map pool.

The winner of the Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier will qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021, taking place in Berlin later this year.

Edited by Sabine Algur