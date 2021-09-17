Riot Games announces new all-in-one client for Valorant, LoL and more games

Riot Games, over the past few years, has released multiple games like Valorant, League of Legends, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics and Legends of Runeterra. They have now announced the upcoming release of their new client called Riot Client, which will enhance the players’ experience overall.

Riot Games @riotgames



Learn More: Coming soon! A new Riot Client launcher is on its way. 🚂 💨 💨Learn More: riot.com/3zj0PIK Coming soon! A new Riot Client launcher is on its way. 🚂 💨 💨



Learn More: riot.com/3zj0PIK

This client will be introduced as an all-in-one solution that will help players access all of Riot Games' titles in one place. The client is set to rollout from 20 September 2021, and Riot Games fans are excited to see how this client will improve their experience.

Why Riot Games is launching Riot Client

Players currently have to navigate their desktop by individually selecting the game they want to play. Riot Client, however, offers a space where players can access all of Riot Games' titles in one location. The developer plans to create streamlined features and a new UI after launching the client.

“We wanted to develop a client that would give you the best experience possible and get you into your favorite desktop game quickly while also giving you the opportunity to explore all of what Riot has to offer,” said Bradford Barett (Riot Client PO).

Aside from providing a library for all of Riot Games' titles, each game will also have its own product page and relevant content.

When the client is finally launched, players will have two options. They can either clean up their desktop by maintaining just one platform to access all the games, or create shortcuts to access them individually.

What will Riot Client look like?

There will be game-specific landing pages as players go through multiple games in Riot Client. The client will also present event details, game-related news and cinematic backgrounds while installing or updating a game. It will also give players the option to scroll through games in the library section.

When will Riot Client launch?

Riot Games announced that they will start rolling out the client on 20 September 2021. They want to assess its stability before launching it worldwide on 4 October 2021.

Also Read

Riot Games has mentioned that the worldwide launch date is subject to change if the team feels that Riot Client needs a few changes or fixes. Their team is working on features that will make their games more rewarding to play.

“We are continuously striving to make the best player experience possible. The Riot Client team is working hard on features for after the launch that will make it easier and more rewarding to play. We’ll have more updates on this in the months to come,” said Bradford Barett (Riot Client PO).

Loving the new Genshin Impact update? Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Twitter handle for more!

Edited by Sabine Algur