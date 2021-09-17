Top 5 teams at Valorant Masters Berlin so far

Riot Games laid the foundation for Valorant esports by hosting the game's first tournament, First Strike. With the foundation laid, Riot Games made a new tournament series called the Valorant Champions Tour.

Valorant Masters Berlin Stage 3 kicked off last week on September 10, 2021. In this mid-season tournament, Valorant professionals from all around the world face each other to find out who is better. By participating in the Valorant Masters, the best teams will finally face off on a bigger stage in Valorant Champions, the annual world championship.

With the Valorant Masters Berlin currently ongoing, this article will rank the top 5 teams in this mid-season international tournament.

Who are the top 5 teams in Valorant Champions Tour: Masters Berlin as of now

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Stage 3 Masters Berlin was divided into four groups with 15 participating teams. Listed below are all of the groups and teams:

VCT: Masters Stage 3 Group A

Vision Strikers

Acend

SuperMassive Blaze

Paper Rex

VCT: Masters Stage 3 Group B

Team Envy

KRÜ Esports

Keyd Stars

ZETA DIVISION

VCT: Masters Stage 3 Group C

100 Thieves

Gambit Esports

Crazy Raccoon

Havan Liberty

VCT: Masters Stage 3 Group D

G2 Esports

Sentinels

F4Q

Out of all these teams, we are considering the five teams at the top. This will be determined from their standings in this tournament.

1) Gambit Esports (+34)

Gambit Esports takes the first place with the highest score disparity of 34. The team has won a total of 87 rounds and lost 53 rounds against the teams Crazy Raccoon and 100 Thieves.

2) G2 Esports (+31)

The team in Group D takes second place with an overall score difference of 31. Since Group D consists of only three teams, G2 Esports faced only two teams, Sentinels and F4Q in two phases. Even after facing both teams twice, G2 Esports have shown their best with an overall score of 3-1.

3) Sentinels (+23)

Sentinels, famously considered to be the best team in the world, is currently in third place with a score difference of 23 after losing for the first time in an international tournament against G2 Esports.

4) Team Envy (+21)

The American esports team takes fourth place with a score disparity of 21. The Group B team smoothly slid to the top after winning against teams KRÜ Esports and Keyd Stars with zero map losses.

5) Vision Strikers (+16)

Vision Strikers, the Korean CSGO convert Valorant team, is in fifth position with a score difference of 16. This team also had no losses in the group stage just like Team Envy and get to move forward in the tournament.

With the VCT: Masters Group Stage coming to a close, the tournament will soon begin its quarterfinals with eight teams. All eight teams that qualified for the quarterfinals are:

100 Thieves

Team Envy

Sentinels

Vision Strikers

G2 Esports

KRÜ Esports

Acend

Gambit Esports

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021: Masters Berlin will end on September 19, 2021 boasting a significant prize pool of 700k USD.

