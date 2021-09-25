100 Thieves might drop Steel from their Valorant roster

Recent rumors suggest 100 Thieves is set to drop their star player Joshua "Steel" Nissan from their Valorant roster. The North American side are ready to drop their in-game leader after a poor performance in the recently concluded Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin.

According to speculation, 100 Thieves has also decided to replace Steel with substitute Aaron “b0i” Thao. However, the organization hasn't offered any official confirmation regarding these matters.

A top four finish for 100 Thieves in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

100 Thieves qualified for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin as the second seed from the North American region. Despite their impressive performances, the team was eliminated from the competition after losing to Team Envy in the semi-finals.

100 Thieves will have another chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021 through the upcoming NA Last Chance Qualifier. The North American side will surely try to join Sentinels and Team Envy in the biggest Valorant event of the year next December. Despite their recent defeat, the team can still secure a spot by clinching the title in the NA Last Chance Qualifier.

However, fans might see a roster shuffle in the 100 Thieves squad ahead of the the tournament. As per a report by Upcomer, the organization is set to drop its in-game leader Steel from the active Valorant roster.

Steel had a comparatively poor showing in the recently concluded Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin. As per speculation, this might be the reason behind the organization's decision.

However, Steel's removal from the current 100 Thieves' roster will see Aaron “b0i” Thao take up his mantle. The latter joined 100 Thieves last July and has performed as a substitute so far. Valorant Champions Tour North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals was b0i's last major tournament in which he participated as part of Andbox.

If 100 Thieves move ahead with their decision for the upcoming NA Last Chance Qualifier then b0i has his work cut out for him. Replacing Steel in such a short period of time is a daunting task.

