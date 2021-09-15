"I perform best under pressure":  100 Thieves' Hiko on clutches at Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

100 Thieves pulled off a comeback to defeat their EMEA rival Gambit Esports to become the first team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs. The North American side came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline in the best-of-three series and proved why they are one of the favorites to lift the trophy.

100 Thieves' Spencer "Hiko" Martin was the difference-maker. Hiko clutched some of the most crucial rounds under enormous pressure and took his team to the other side of the finishing line. Hiko's performances left the Valorant community astonished.

Hiko was magnificent against Gambit Esports in the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin

After the match against Gambit Esports, Hiko said to Sportskeeda Esports:

"I've always been somebody that performs the best when I'm under pressure. I never had a problem while speaking in front of an audience or anything like that. I actually feel that it elevates me."

Talking about his clutching abilities, the pro said:

"When I get into a clutch situation, whether it is 1:1 or 1:5, I always try to control my calmness. It helps my brain to work faster. I can predict the enemies' movement by hearing the footsteps or hearing the sound spike. And as I said earlier, I always thrive under these pressure situations."

Hiko is one of the most experienced FPS players from North America. Since his CS: GO days, he has been known for his calmness and ability to handle composure under pressure.

The 31-year-old decided to switch to Valorant after the introduction of the game last year. He has been a part of 100 Thieves since the start.

The Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin is Hiko's first LAN event since his switch to CS: GO last year. However, the veteran has already made his mark with his performance and helped his team qualify for the Playoffs.

100 Thieves was on the verge of losing the series against Gambit Esports on Sunday. After tasting a heavy defeat on the first map on Ascent (13-5), 100T were also down to 11-3 in the second map on Icebox.

However, the NA side pulled off a comeback, winning ten consecutive rounds to take the round with a 13-11 scoreline. They continued their momentum in the third map on Split and won the match 13-10 and the series.

Hiko clutched some of the critical rounds for his team in both Icebox and Split. He closed the game out on the former with a 4K in the final round. On Split, he again secured a 4K to claim the 11th round, which shifted the momentum towards his team.

100 Thieves is a favorite to win the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin title. With a player like Hiko in the side, they have a big chance of lifting the trophy.

