Gambit Esports' Valorant pro Nats reveals reason behind VCT 2021 defeat to 100 Thieves

Gambit Esports was defeated by 100 Thieves on the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin in a Group C tie. The two teams faced each other in a best-of-three series to secure a place in the Playoffs.

Gambit's Valorant pro Nats spoke about the disappointing loss and said that his team couldn't secure the frags required to make it past their opponents. Meanwhile, 100 Thieves took the game in their stride and became the first team to qualify for the VCT 2021 Playoffs.

.@100T_Esports complete one of the most EPIC COMEBACKS in international play! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/b0cH97J5Xl — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2021

100 Thieves beat Gambit Esports to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs

Gambit Esports came to Berlin as the best team from the EMEA region. The Russian team was bunched in the same group with North America's 100 Thieves, Brazil's Havan Liberty and Japan's Crazy Raccoon.

Gambit Esports beat Crazy Raccoon and 100 Thieves defeated Havan Liberty to kick start their campaigns. The two teams faced each other in Winner's Match of Group C to become the first team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs.

Gambit Esports started pretty well, taking the first map on Ascent with a 13-5 scoreline. However, 100 Thieves responded back with back-to-back victories on Icebox and Split with 13-11 and 13-10 scoreline respectively. 100 Thieves took the series in their favor with a 2-1 scoreline and qualified for the Playoffs.

Gambit Esports' Ayaz "nAts" Akhmetshin was disappointed with their performance after the match. Sportskeeda Esports asked him what went wrong for his side in the series against 100 Thieves after being in an advantageous position. He said:

"I just don't know what went wrong. We will sit together and watch the match again and will find out the mistakes. Apart from that, I think we just failed to kill them. We couldn't take the trade. It eventually took the game out of our hands."

After winning the first map on Ascent, Gambit Esports went into the second map with full of confidence. They continued the momentum in the first half on Icebox, taking a six-round lead before going into the second half.

100 Thieves turned the tie around in the second half and have completely dominated the series. The North American secured 10 consecutive rounds in the second half on Icebox to take the match into their favor.

With this win, @100T_Esports are headed to the Quarterfinals of #VALORANTMasters Berlin! pic.twitter.com/VUtmfYgUvx — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2021

Also Read

However, all is not lost for Gambit Esports as they will face the winners between Havan Liberty and Crazy Raccoon on September 16 to ensure qualification for the Valorant Champions Tour Masters Berlin Playoffs. The match will be broadcast on the Valorant Champions Tour YouTube and Twitch channels from 9:30 IST.

Edited by R. Elahi