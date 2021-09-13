Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Standings after Day 3

The Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin is seeing the top 15 Valorant teams from seven different regions of the world compete against each other to win tournaments and secure their spot in the Valorant Champions 2021.

On Day 3 of the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin, sides from Groups B, D, and C had matches to grab a chance of getting into the Playoffs:

Match B2 - KRÜ Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

Match D2 - Sentinels vs G2 Esports

Match C3 - Gambit Esports vs 100 Thieves

Day 3 of #VALORANTMasters Berlin was INCREDIBLE! What was your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/dst6HamjrJ — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 13, 2021

The third day of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin saw some tough competition between the teams. Some matches had major comebacks, whereas others witnessed one-sided domination. All the matches also extended to the third map.

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 3 group standings

Group A

Acend: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Vision Strikers: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

Paper Rex: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

SuperMassive Blaze: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group B

Keyd Stars: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

KRÜ Esports: Wins: 1 , Losses: 0

Team Envy: Wins: 1, Losses: 0

ZETA DIVISION: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group C

Gambit Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

100 Thieves: Wins: 2, Losses: 0

Havan Liberty: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Crazy Raccoon: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Group D

G2 Esports: Wins: 1, Losses: 1

Sentinels: Wins: 1 , Losses: 0

F4Q: Wins: 0, Losses: 1

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin: Day 3 Recap

Match B2 - KRÜ Esports vs ZETA DIVISION

KRÜ Esports started with massive dominance on the first map, Ascent, and ended with a 13-8 scoreline. However, ZETA DIVISION came back strongly on Split to win 5-13, before KRÜ resisted their charge in Bind to claim a 13-7 victory and the series.

KRÜ Esports will now compete with Team Envy on September 13 to solidify their spot for the VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin. Meanwhile, ZETA DIVISION will meet Vivo Keyd in the Elimination round on September 14.

Match D2 - Sentinels vs G2 Esports

Sentinels won the first match in Split by a 13-6 scoreline. However, G2 Esports dominated the second map, Icebox, and came out on top 8-13. Sentinels didn’t allow G2 to dominate again in Haven, though, and defeated them 13-8.

G2 Esports and Sentinels will have another match on September 15. It will be interesting to see if the former can come back stronger or if Sentinels continue to dominate the event.

Match C3 - Gambit Esports vs 100 Thieves

In the first map, Ascent, Gambit Esports won 13-5 and kept dominating in the second map, Icebox as well, till the score was 11-3. After that, the tables turned entirely and 100 Thieves made a major comeback and won the second map 11-13. Later, in Spilt, 100T continued their momentum to claim a 10-13 win.

.@100T_Esports complete one of the most EPIC COMEBACKS in international play! #VALORANTMasters pic.twitter.com/b0cH97J5Xl — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) September 12, 2021

With this, 100 Thieves became the first team to qualify for the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin playoffs. Gambit Esports will have to compete with the winner of the elimination match between Crazy Racoon and Havan Liberty.

