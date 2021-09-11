Top 5 teams to look out for in Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin is officially underway, and the top 15 teams from seven different regions of the world have come together to compete at LAN.

It will be the last LAN tournament before Valorant Champions 2021, and teams will get to earn VCT points for a chance to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021.

While every team will be fighting tooth and nail to win, here's a look at five strong contenders at VCT Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the views of its writer.

Top five teams to watch out for at 2021's Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin

5) 100 Thieves

This will be the first Valorant LAN tournament for 100 Thieves, and they're looking to prove themselves. Since their victory at First Strike North America, the team has not been very consistent with their performance. However, they made a significant comeback when they qualified for Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3.

WE'RE GOING TO BERLIN. #100T



With today's wins, we have secured a spot to represent North America at VALORANT Masters: Berlin.



Incredible work from the squad, we couldn't be more proud. pic.twitter.com/GebrEWbiGr — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) August 12, 2021

The team houses some of the finest talents to hit the Valorant scene, having both experienced and skilled players from a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive background. The team has some great players like Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk and Spencer "Hiko" Martin, who carry great potential to turn the tide of a game alone.

4) Vision Strikers

Vision Strikers are one of the strongest Valorant teams from Korea. After their victory in the Valorant Champions Tour Korea Stage 3 Playoffs, they made it to their first Valorant LAN tournament.

After their win streak of over 100 games, they have gotten everyone's eyes on them. Even though the team didn't make it to the VCT Stage 3 Reykjavík Masters, fans have high expectations from them this time around. The Vision Strikers' playstyle and strategy are what sets them apart from other teams.

3) KRÜ Esports

After Sentinels, it was KRÜ Esports who made it to the Valorant Champions 2021 next. They have been dominating the LATAM (Latin America) Valorant scene for a long time. Last time, they made it to the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík but didn't make it till the end.

However, since then, the team has returned stronger and has maintained its consistency coming into this tournament.

2) Gambit Esports

When Valorant fans and the community expected Fnatic and Team Liquid to dominate the VCT EMEA Stage 3 Challengers Playoffs, Gambit Esports came up with surprises. Now many expected Gambit to be the one who took the fight to Sentinels and make it to the end.

We've been overwhelmed by your support over the past two weeks and are incredibly grateful for it 😌#GambitValorant pic.twitter.com/SQklILfcVH — Gambit Esports (@GambitEsports) August 23, 2021

Gambit Esports has developed new strategies and has tried their best to create some new meta for themselves. The team has the potential to read and adapt to the situation real quick, making for a potentially exciting LAN performance.

1) Sentinels

Sentinels have been at the top since the beginning of Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1. They have not only dominated the North American region but the entire global Valorant esports scene as a whole.

A dynasty in the making. pic.twitter.com/M5ljGBwe4s — Sentinels (@Sentinels) August 16, 2021

Also Read

After their massive win in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Reykjavík without dropping a single map, Sentinels are back again for the Berlin Masters. The team's consistency and versatility of the players have made them the best and made them a solid contender to take the trophy.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar