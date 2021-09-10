Biggest thing that contributes to our consistency is all players have well-rounded abilities: Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan on Sentinels ahead of Valorant Champions Tour Berlin Masters

Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin is all set to begin on September 10, and everyone’s eyes are on the world’s top Valorant team, Sentinels.

Sentinels have been dominating the Valorant esports scene since the beginning of VCT. In Stage 3, many new teams have come up in the Valorant Champions Tour Berlin Masters, especially from the regions like Korea and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa).

Sentinels, however, have maintained their consistency since the beginning, from North America.

They are unbeatable except for the one time they lost to XSET in the VCT Stage 3 Challengers One. However, that didn’t mark their downfall. They still stand tall as one of the best rosters from North America.

ShahZaM comments on Sentinels' consistent performance throughout Valorant Champions Tour

The addition of Tyson "TenZ" Ngo to the Sentinels’ Valorant roster has been a major factor in the team's growth. However, other players like Hunter "SicK" Mims, Jared "zombs" Gitlin, Michael "dapr" Gulino and the team’s In-Game Leader (IGL) Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan have been equally skilful enough to take the Sentinels to the top.

So it will be interesting to see arguably the world’s best Valorant team maintain their consistency throughout the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 3 Masters Berlin.

Recently, during a September 9 press conference, Sportskeeda Esports’ Pratiti Dhang had a chance to ask ShahZam, “What sets Sentinels apart from other teams?”

Here’s what he opined:

“I think the biggest thing that contributes to our consistency is the ability of all the players are well-rounded. People are willing to constantly change their agent, pick up another role, and take their own initiative when they need to work, when they need to make space and be selfless or when they need to be selfish. It plays into the role of a game like Valorant. You need to be really dynamic and versatile. When you have five players that are willing to take up any role, it makes it a lot easier to approach a game. And I think that's the best thing when communication and everything else comes down to that. It is like everyone is on the same page, and one goal is to win. So definitely makes our lives easier.”

