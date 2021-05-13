ShahZam's Valorant settings: Everything about his Sensitivity, Keybinds, and Crosshair 

Valorant is currently one of the most popular FPS games. Making its debut last June, Riot's first tactical shooter game became immensely popular among gamers around the world.

The increasing popularity of Valorant forced some esports players to start a new career in this game. Many former Counter-Strike professionals have already shifted to Valorant to explore the opportunity in this new game.

Shahzeb 'ShahZam' Khan is one of them.

ShahZam's Valorant Career:

Shahzeb 'ShahZam' Khan, an American-born Pakistani, is currently playing for Sentinels, the best Valorant team in North America. After making his mark in CS: GO for almost 7 years, ShahZam decided to switch to Valorant last year.

Sentinels have won multiple tournaments in the last year and ShahZam was the In-Game Leader (IGL) of his team. They recently won the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals and secured their place in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters in Reykjavik, the first International Valorant LAN event starting this month.

ShahZam's Valorant Settings:

Players often try to mimic the pros of this game to improve their gameplay. Things like their favorite pro player's mouse sensitivity settings, key binding, graphic settings and more are things that amateur players often look for.

As per prosettings.net, here are ShaZam's Valorant settings:

Mouse Settings:

Mouse Settings are one of the crucial factors for a player's performance in an FPS game. ShahZam's mouse settings are as follows,

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 0.53

Scoped Sensitivity: 1

Keybinds:

ShahZam mostly uses the default Keybinds except for the key for jump.

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Wheel Down

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/ Equip Ability 1: E

Use/ Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/ Equip Ability 3: C

Use/ Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Crosshair:

Crosshair is one of the key factors to improve accuracy in the game. ShahZam's Crosshair settings are as follows:

Color: Green

Outlines: on/0.5/1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines: 1 / 5 / 2 / 3

Outer Lines: 0 / 0 / 0 / 0

Fade/Movement/Firing Error: Off / Off / Off.

Hopefully fans of ShahZam will find these settings suitable for themselves. But it's important to remember that each player has a unique style, and what works for one player may not work for someone else.