Valorant Champions 2021 is headed to Berlin, Germany this December

Riot Games have officially announced the location of the Valorant Champions 2021 which is set to take place this December.

Riot Games has not only built an easy-to-approach game in Valorant but has also established a thriving esports community within a year. In addition to smaller and medium-scale regional tournaments, the company has also established a worldwide series, the Valorant Champions Tour.

Valorant Champions Tour consists of three distinctive stages, each comprising of three Challengers and a Master. Valorant Champions 2021 is the culmination of the entire Valorant Champions Tour.

Here, the best teams will face off against each other to claim the crown of Valorant Champions 2021.

Valorant Champions 2021 is headed to Berlin for the grand finale

The Valorant Champions Tour is entering its penultimate state as teams prepare for the Stage 3 Masters set in Berlin, Germany. Sentinel, winner of Stage 2 Masters Reyjkavik, has already qualified for Valorant Champions 2021.

Coupled with that, the winner of Stage 3 Masters Berlin will also qualify for the coveted competition.

Riot Games recently announced that following the Stage 3 Masters Berlin, the Champions Tour will continue to stay in the city. In summation, Berlin will also host the Valorant Champions 2021.

The tournament will see the top teams from each region compete to claim the crown of Valorant Champions 2021.

There are a total of 16 slots for Valorant Champions 2021, and they are as follows,

Stage 3 Masters Berlin Winner (x1)

North America Circuit Points (x2)

Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa Circuit Points (x2)

Brazil Circuit Points (x2)

South-East Asia Circuit Points(x2)

Korea Circuit Point (x1)

Japan Circuit Point (x1)

Latin American Circuit Point (x1)

North America Last Chance Qualifier (x1)

South America Last Chance Qualifier (x1)

Europe, the Middle-East, and Africa Last Chance Qualifier (x1)

Asia Pacific Last Chance Qualifier (x1)

Sentinels (North America Circuit Point), KRU Esports (Latin America Circuit Point), and X10 Esports (South-East Asia Circuit Point) have already qualified for the competition, and more teams are expected to join them.

Valorant Champions 2021 is all set to take place in Berlin from 2 December to 12 December 2021.

